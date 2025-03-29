‘Taco Bell did the same thing to me’: Woman buys cat grass from Petco. Then she takes a closer look at the $14 receipt

Plenty of businesses these days ask customers to round up or chip in a dollar for charity during checkout. It’s a pretty normal part of shopping nowadays.

But one shopper says you might want to double-check your receipt—especially if you thought you said no.

In a TikTok video that’s now been viewed more than 7,200 times, creator Jocelyn (@saucyjocy_) shared what happened when she stopped by Petco to grab a couple of items for her cat.

“For those who shop at Petco, just a little PSA,” she begins the video.

What happened to her at Petco?

She explains that when she went to pay, the employee mentioned she’d be asked a donation question. She clicked “no,” but when she got her receipt later in the car, something didn’t add up.

“I was like, OK, it’s a little high for these two things,” she says. “But OK, I guess the taxes are taxing.”

Turns out, the system still added a $2 donation—even though she had opted out.

Jocelyn says she went back inside to let the worker know, not to argue over two dollars, but to give them a heads-up in case their register wasn’t working correctly.

“I’m not gonna fight you for these $2,” she says. “But just wanna let you know.”

But after thinking about it more, she started to wonder: What if she wasn’t the only one?

“That was just me,” she says. “But what if it’s like 50 people that don’t notice? 100 people? Like how much money have they been making off of this calibration thing?”

According to her, this might not even be an isolated issue. “There’s already a Reddit thread on it,” she explains. “And not for the specific location, so that tells me it can be happening anywhere.”

Is this common?

Jocelyn isn’t the only person who’s raised questions about donations being added without permission.

In a Reddit thread, one user described something similar, “I’ve noticed for about 2 weeks now even when customers hit decline for donations it will randomly add the 2 dollar one!”

Others chimed in to say they pay extra attention at the register and have even contacted IT, and they successfully fixed the glitch.

Additionally, a TikToker previously reported that a similar incident happened to her at a McDonald’s.

It’s unclear whether the issue Jocelyn experienced was a system glitch, human error, or something else. But just in case, she says shared her story so other shoppers would know to pay attention.

Petco responds to her video

In the comments, other users agreed that even a small charge like this shouldn’t go unnoticed.

“It’s only $2, but it IS a big deal!” one viewer wrote. “Thank you for saying something. I’ll be checking more closely now.”

Another person said this wasn’t the first time they’d seen something like it happen—just at a different store.

“Taco Bell did this same thing to me twice,” they wrote. “But after the first time I always made sure they didn’t. I told the person at the window to change it before I gave them my card the second time.”

Petco itself also responded to the video, writing, “Hi, thank you for bringing this to our attention. Please send us a private message with the stor location so that we can look into this.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jocelyn via TikTok comments and Petco via email for more information.

