‘What a coincidence’: Musk’s $1 million Wisconsin giveaway won by chair of state’s College Republicans

Elon Musk gave away two checks for $1 million on Sunday as part of an effort to fire up Republican voters ahead of Wisconsin’s hotly contested Supreme Court election on Friday.

But the move, which is reminiscent of his controversial giveaway stunts in swing states ahead of the 2024 presidential election, is being dismissed by critics as “rigged” after one of the two giveaway winners was revealed to be the chairman of the Wisconsin College Republicans.

“The recipient of Elon’s first $1 million check in Wisconsin, Nicholas Jacobs, has the same name and looks very similar to the chairman of the Wisconsin College Republicans,” noted White House columnist Niall Stanage on Sunday.

The recipient of Elon’s first $1 million check in Wisconsin, Nicholas Jacobs, has the same name and looks very similar to the chairman of the Wisconsin College Republicans. pic.twitter.com/RD9Qj34MGm — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) March 31, 2025

Stanage’s hypothesis was correct, with one of Jacobs’ friends confirming his win and connection to College Republicans on Facebook.

“Congratulations to my friend Nick Jacobs on winning $1 million at the Elon Musk Rally! He is the Chairman of the Wisconsin College Republicans and a huge advocate for young conservatives in Wisconsin! Believe it or not I drove him … through an ice storm to get here,” wrote his friend.

Many chose not to believe the lucky odds.

“Everybody got played,” concluded one commenter of the revelation.

“Could explain his lack of any emotion whatsoever…it was another performance!” remarked another X user.

“Ahh so it’s all a scam as predicted,” decried someone else.

“What a strange coincidence,” swiped another person.

Jacobs’ giveaway win came after the state Supreme Court declined to intervene in Musk’s efforts to fire up conservatives “against activist judges in Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin law prohibits payments that would motivate a voter.

Musk deleted his initial X post advertising the giveaway as an “appreciation for you taking the time to vote.”

On Friday, Musk clarified that the giveaway would not be based on whether someone voted, but open to those who “signed [his] petition in opposition to activist judges.”

Musk’s America PAC separately promised $100 to registered voters just for signing on to the petition.

In addition to Jacobs, graphic designer Ekaterina Diestler also received a check at the event.

Green Bay mechanical engineer Scott Ainsworth was the first recipient, receiving money from Musk on Thursday.

Musk has taken a particular interest in the upcoming judicial race, proclaiming that the election will affect “the entire destiny of humanity.”

Musk has thus far dropped nearly $20 million to support conservative Brad Schimel, who is running on a platform that includes “locking up criminals,” “cracking down on drugs,” and opposing “forcing biological males into girls’ bathrooms.”

