Our top stories today are about: A woman catching her boyfriend using AI to send her a birthday text , someone’s chilling story about hearing strange noises in her basement , an expert warning about using two pillows when you sleep, and why some iPhone users are panicking over a Starlink iOS update .

A Reddit user has asked for advice after receiving an abnormal text message from their boyfriend that they realized was A.I.-generated.

A woman recently shared a chilling experience after hearing strange noises coming from her downstairs bathroom in the middle of the night.

“ I need you to beware of two-pillow syndrome ,” she says.

iPhone owners called on Apple users to refuse to update their devices as speculation swirls over the inclusion of Starlink technology in iOS version 18.3.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Here’s why some fans are boycotting the upcoming ‘Scream 7’ film

🚶‍♂️ Ever noticed a customer following you around Walmart? It might be a floorwalker, a plain-clothed loss prevention worker who keeps tabs on customers as they shop .

🛋️ Buying new furniture can be a hassle. You need to get rid of the old one, clear out space for the new one, and coordinate with the furniture company for the delivery. The latter seems to be the most frustrating part for this Ashley Furniture customer.

🥤 A TikToker has gone viral after discovering something disturbing about her new Stanley cup.

🐶 This vet says pet shampoos are a ‘scam’ solution. He says do this instead for your dog .

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox?

DO YOU USE TWO PILLOWS WHEN YOU SLEEP?

Is Trump’s DEI rollback impacting the groceries available for nonwhite shoppers?

🎶 Now Playing: “Serial Killer” by Lana Del Rey 🎶