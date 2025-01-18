‘I’m freaking out’: Woman uses new Stanley cup. Then her water starts to taste weird

A TikToker has gone viral after discovering something disturbing about her new Stanley cup. Angela Raelynn Gomez (@angelaraelynn) begins the now unavailable video by saying, “I am literally in a panic right now,” before diving into her story. Her husband, she explained, bought a new Stanley Cup for her. But after one day of using the item, she started noticing something weird.

A gift gone wrong

Up until that point, she had only used her Stanley cup to make two cups of tea, and she didn’t taste anything unusual. But after getting water from the home of her babysitting clients, she found that it tasted odd. “I drank it, and I was like, ‘Why do I taste metal in my mouth?’” she said. She then spat the water out and discovered that it looked cloudy.

“And so I thought, like, ‘OK, maybe, maybe it was from their house, like maybe something was wrong with their water or something,’” she continued. “So I came home, and I let my husband try it, and he said the same thing. So he dumped it out, and he cleaned it, and he put our water in there with our eyes, and I drank it.”

Clean to green

Then, when she went to re-clean the cup, Gomez says she noticed it had a “green ring” and liquid in it. She added that when she wiped the cup with a napkin, the napkin had green remnants on it.

“I don’t know what to do, like, I’ve ingested lead,” she continued. “I’m freaking out so bad, like, I do not know what to do at all. Like, I’m like, should I go to the hospital? Is it serious? Is it not serious? Like, who do I contact? What, do I contact Poison Control? Like, what do I do?”

She ended the video by wiping the cup yet again and showing viewers the green on the napkin.

Gomez explained in a follow-up that she has anxiety and she was “literally freaking out.” She added that she couldn’t get in touch with her husband or loved ones, which prompted her to post on TikTok for advice.

Gomez then lined up the cup with other Stanleys and demonstrated how the water was only cloudy in that particular cup.

Should Stanley users be concerned about lead?

Stanley tumblers do contain lead. As Stanley states on its website, “At Stanley, one of the key features of our products is our vacuum insulation technology, which provides consumers with drinkware that keeps beverages at the ideal temperature. The vacuum insulation in our products has been sealed using an industry standard process that includes pellets, some of which include some lead, and all of which are covered with a durable stainless-steel layer, making them inaccessible to consumers.”

Additionally, according to Food & Wine, “The only way the lead would be exposed is if the cup broke apart, and even then, someone would have to use the cup in this defective state.”

It is unclear if Gomez’s cup was damaged in this way.

Viewers offer advice

While she turned off user comments in the first video, commenters offered Gomez a lot of suggestions in the follow-up video. Some suggested Gomez contact her doctor and get blood tests for lead, while others advised her to call Stanley’s customer service and explain the situation. Furthermore, other TikTok users suggested that Gomez use water testing strips to check for lead in the water. Gomez didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Stanley cup stops a different type of lead

On the other end of the spectrum, it seems like holes in Stanley cups can also save lives as well as risk them. In a viral TikTok, Rachel (@xo._ray) shared that there was a shoot-out in her neighborhood, and she credits her Stanley cup for catching a stray bullet and preventing injury or worse.

In the video, which has amassed over 2.5 million views, the on-screen text reads, “POV: My Stanley cup saves my life when there’s a shoot-out outside of my house.”

Stanley didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

