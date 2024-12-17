‘As a 911 dispatcher, this is a legit reason to call’: Woman hears mystery noise in the basement at 2:30am. Then she goes downstairs and records

A woman on TikTok recently shared a chilling experience after hearing strange noises coming from her downstairs bathroom in the middle of the night.

TikToker Erin (@mserinells) posted a video that has now amassed over 1.1 million views, capturing the moment she realized something—or someone—might be trapped in the bathroom.

“I need help,” Erin begins, looking visibly distressed. “I took this video at like 2:30 this morning, and I don’t know what to do.”

The video then cuts to footage she recorded earlier, with her camera pointed at the bathroom door at the bottom of the stairs. Odd, erratic noises can be heard coming from behind the door.

“Oh God, something’s in the bathroom,” she says, clearly alarmed. “There’s no way something is not in the bathroom downstairs.”

The video jumps back to Erin, who explains that it’s now nearly 8:00am, and she’s still afraid to open the door.

“I’m not positive, but I have to imagine whatever it was is still in there,” she says nervously.

She then asks TikTok for advice: “What the heck could it be? And two, what do I do? Because I am not opening that door.”

In the hours that followed, Erin kept her invested audience updated on the mystery surrounding her bathroom.

She shared that she contacted Animal Control but was still waiting for a response.

In the meantime, with the help of her brother, she managed to open the bathroom door safely—only to find it completely empty. This led her to believe that the strange noises might have come from an animal trapped inside the walls.

@mserinells I need ideas here… there are 2 doors that go into my basement half bath and both of them are pretty tight up again the floor threshold so no ways to get eyes in the room 😩 ♬ original sound – Erin

What could it be?

Commenters quickly started theorizing what could be causing the noises, with most believing it was an animal.

“Eeks. I’m thinking raccoon,” suggested one viewer. “Squirrels would be sleeping at 2am.”

“Raccoon or possum looking for a warm place or food,” theorized another. “Some dogs don’t gaf if there’s critter around. Call the police to have them check and they’ll get animal control or a rehabber there pretty quick.”

“I would guess raccoon climbed through fan exhaust or rat/mouse with something stuck on them like flashing, still hilarious you won’t open door.”

According to the wildlife animal control service Havahart, if you suspect an animal is trapped within your walls, it’s best to act quickly.

First, it suggests identifying the type of animal by listening to the sounds it makes; for instance, nocturnal noises might indicate raccoons or rodents, while daytime activity could suggest squirrels.

Once identified, it advises contacting a professional wildlife removal service to handle the extraction safely, as attempting to remove the animal yourself can be dangerous.

Additionally, inspecting your home for any entry points and sealing them to prevent future intrusions might be a good idea.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Erin via TikTok comment and direct message for more information.

