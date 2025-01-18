‘Most vets will sell you expensive, medicated shampoos’: Vet says pet shampoos are a ‘scam’ solution. He says do this instead for your dog

A checkup for a dog can range from $50 to $250. However, the bill can easily rack up to four digits if they have any medical issues. A former veterinarian reveals three home remedies for your dog to save money on vet bills and medications, including pet shampoos.

TikTok user @pettipsdaily is dedicated to curating pet-related content for his 40,000 followers. “The vet industry is a total scam. After 40 years as a veterinarian, I’m done watching pet owners get ripped off. Here are simple solutions no one will tell you about because they’re too busy making money off your pets,” he began.

Dry, itchy skin

First up is a treatment for dry, itchy skin. “Sardines are incredible for dry, itchy skin,” he shares. “They’re loaded with Omega-3s, which reduce inflammation and improve your dog’s coat,” he said.

Indeed, according to Oh My Paws, sardine oil helps with itchiness and inflammation. The site warns that you should only feed your dog sardines in oil or brine. This also applies to any fish, not just sardines. However, depending on your dog’s breed, you should only feed them this in moderation.

The content creator believes there’s a reason why veterinarians don’t recommend this. “Instead of suggesting this simple fix, most vets will sell you expensive, medicated shampoos that barely work,” he said.

Digestion

Next is a quick fix for digestion. “Sweet potatoes are amazing for digestion,” he said. “Their natural fiber soothes upset stomachs and keeps your dog’s gut healthy.”

Because sweet potatoes are rich in fiber, contain vitamins B6, C, and A, and are low in fat, they are a great way to help support a healthy digestive system. If you give your dog sweet potatoes, remove all of the skin and fully cook them.

As opposed to proposing sweet potatoes, vets usually have a more expensive solution. “Prescription diets that cost a fortune and do the same thing,” @pettipsdaily said.

Immune system

Furthermore, the former veterinarian reveals a natural way to improve a dog’s immune system. He said blueberries are excellent for canines.

“Blueberries can drastically boost your dog’s immunity. Packed with antioxidants, they’re a simple way to help fight with allergies,” he said.

Filled with vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants, blueberries can improve a dog’s overall health, according to Warrick Veterinarian Clinic. However, it’s advised to feed them this in moderation because it can cause digestive problems.

But what are other vet’s recommendations? “Vets push allergy shots or pills so they can keep billing you,” @pettipsdaily said.

Stiff joins

“As dogs age, their collagen levels drop, causing stiff joints and dull coats,” the content creator said. “Collagen drops can help with mobility, keep coats shiny, and make dogs feel younger.”

How does this work? “Collagen helps your pet’s cartilage stay strong. It also helps support healthy inflammatory responses that can help with occasional joint-related discomfort. But, even if your pet’s not experiencing joint pain on a daily basis, Collagen supports your healthy pet when it comes to muscle recovery after physical exercise,” per Pet Honesty. Overall, collagen drops improve a dog’s optimal health, including bones, digestion, muscles, nails, and skin.

However, other veterinarians try to sell joint supplements. “Vets rarely mention this because they’d rather sell you joint supplements for triple the price,” @pettipsdaily said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @pettipsdaily via TikTok comment and direct message. The video has amassed 3 million views.

Viewers agreed with the vet

“Vet bills are the biggest killer of our pets,” one viewer wrote.

“Wow, just like going to the regular human doctor. They just wanna put you on meds,” another commented.

“Taking my animal to the vet shouldn’t be as outrageous expensive as a human going to a hospital,” a third agreed.

“I have been ripped off for years,” a fourth stated.

Why are vet bills so expensive?

According to The Atlantic, this is because private equity firms have poured money into this, knowing pet owners would do anything to keep their furry friends healthy. As a result, they’re driving up the costs.

“Private equity poured $51.6 billion into the veterinary sector from 2017 to 2023, and another $9.3 billion in the first four months of this year, seemingly convinced that it had discovered a foolproof investment,” per The Atlantic.

