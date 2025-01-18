‘Do better’: Man buys sleeper sofa from Ashley Furniture. He can’t believe how they botched the delivery

Buying new furniture can be a hassle. You need to get rid of the old one, clear out space for the new one, and coordinate with the furniture company for the delivery. The latter seems to be the most frustrating part for this Ashley Furniture customer.

Delivery gone wrong

Alan Agoado (@aagoado) shares about their recent purchase from Ashley Home Furniture. He purchased a sleeper sofa for a vacation rental that he manages and was hoping it would be delivered sometime between the scheduled delivery window that Ashley gave him. The delivery window for the sofa was from 9:15am to 1:15pm. However, that’s not the time they came.

“I’m like great, that’s perfect. I can drop off my kids at school and be at the house by 9:15, great,” he says. “I get a call as I’m dropping off my son at 7:56 this morning that they’re at my house.”

He says the delivery person demanded he open the door. When he got on the phone with them, he claimed the delivery person promised they’d come back at the intended time.

Agoado says he ended up calling customer service because the order status then said, “unable to deliver.” Customer service let him know that the delivery will need to be rescheduled. Agoado was not happy about this because it meant he would have to wait up to a week for the delivery. He mentions he will be canceling the order.

What’s Ashley Furniture’s delivery procedure?

Ashley Furniture’s site mentions a person 18 or older must be present to sign off the package. They also mention that they request a 48-hour notice if a delivery needs to be rescheduled or canceled. Additionally, the site says, “You may incur an additional fee if you reschedule less than 48 hours prior to delivery or if no one is home when the delivery team arrives.”

Agoado’s video has 223,100 views as of Saturday. Many comments also express frustration with the company and its delivery procedures.

Viewers weigh in

“Safelite said they would arrive between 1 and 6 to fix my windshield. took my kids on errands at 9, got a call at 11 saying he was en route and eta was 15 min,” one person commented.

“I’ve had that happen except they called with some excuse why they couldn’t deliver. I called the store and cancelled the order and the delivery truck owner showed up and apologized for his driver’s,” one user said.

“Oh, I have a better one. My refrigerator totally went out and it took them 30 days to get parts and repair. I had to reschedule three times they forgot to order parts. Frigidaire. Now won’t answer,” another viewer weighed in.

“Same thing happened with my new stove delivery this week (from a local store). Scheduled between 10:30-1:30 and they showed up at 9:30! I didn’t appreciate it!” another person wrote.

It seems that many are upset with Ashley Furniture for delivery hiccups. The Daily Dot has previously reported on another customer who is unsatisfied with the quality of a sofa they bought. The Daily Dot has reached out to Ashley Furniture for comment via email and to Agoado for comment via TikTok message and comment.

