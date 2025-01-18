‘Someone doing their job is harassment?’: Walmart shopper notices floorwalker following him. So he starts ‘harassing’ them back

Ever noticed a customer following you around Walmart? It might be a floorwalker, a plain-clothed loss prevention worker who keeps tabs on customers as they shop. While it can be a nuisance or even anxiety-inducing, one shopper is getting backlash for calling out a floorwalker at Walmart in Raleigh, N.C.

Featured Video

In a video posted on Jan. 12 with over 1.8 million views, TikToker Ramez (@ramez5769) shares a clip of him walking down an aisle towards a man wearing all black. The man continues to turn around and look at Ramez as he approaches.

“Your Walmart security, right?” Ramez asks the man. The man nods, confirming Ramez’s suspicions.

“I figured I’d just harass you like you harass me,” Ramez says to the floorwalker, who responds, “Why are you walking behind me with this bull[expletive]?”

Advertisement

Ramez claps back, saying, “Why are you following behind me with that bull[expletive]?”

On-screen text reads, “I always get followed by Walmart loss prevention so I decided to start harassing them back.”

Will the shopper return to Walmart?

In a follow-up video, Ramez says he plans to do a “part two,” in which he’ll go to Walmart and act “suspicious” on purpose.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, they did not trespass me. Probably because I didn’t do anything wrong,” he says. “So, I will be going in and walking around until I’m approached. We’ll troll them again.”

Ramez isn’t the first shopper to call out a floorwalker at Walmart. The Daily Dot previously reported on another TikToker who yelled at a suspected floorwalker. In response, Walmart kicked that shopper out of the store.

Viewers are divided

In the comments, viewers are split on Ramez’s response to the floorwalker. Some support his bold response, sharing how they react when a loss prevention worker follows them.

Advertisement

“I’ve given them a $5 or $10 bill. Some refuse it, but some take it. I then go and ask for the store manager to ask why their staff is accepting money from a customer. They are at a loss for words,” one writes.

“I usually go to the emergency exit and look around frantically then walk off just to stress em out haha,” another says.

However, others discourage Ramez from confronting any more loss prevention workers.

“Why do you keep shopping there? Seems not smart,” one asks.

Advertisement

“He could say that I’m just doing my job. anyway guyz it’s hard times the guy is just trying to make a living,” another says.

“He’s doing his job?? I’m confused if ur not stealing ur not stealing but their literal job is to make sure of that. So genuine question at what point is it harassment?” a third adds.

But most agree that being followed while trying to shop is annoying—at best.

“Bruh I hate when I shop bc of them. One time I told my gf and she thought I was lying until one day she noticed someone following us in the store and she felt like she couldn’t shop bc of them,” a viewer says.

Advertisement

“It annoys me too bad, just stop going. Follow me but don’t make it so obvious my shopping experience becomes awkward. That’s not right,” another writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ramez via TikTok direct message and comment. We also contacted Walmart via press form for further information.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.