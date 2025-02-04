‘I need you to beware’: Expert warns against using 2 pillows when you sleep. Here’s why

Ever since smartphones and computers have become a part of daily life, posture has taken a hit. And it’s starting to show.

Featured Video

Studies suggest that looking down at screens for long periods can lead to forward head posture, slouched shoulders, and even spinal changes over time. Some experts even call it “tech neck.”

But according to physical therapist Dr. Samantha Spiegel (@samspiegs), a common nighttime habit could be making things even worse. In a recent TikTok video with more than 388,200 views, she reveals this habit and provides tips on how to correct posture.

What sleeping habit does the physical therapist recommend you avoid?

Dr. Spiegel opens her video with a warning.

Advertisement

“I need you to beware of two-pillow syndrome,” she says.

She explains that many people stack two pillows under their heads at night, but doing this reinforces poor posture rather than fixing it.

“People ask how to avoid a hump. How to avoid a dowager’s hump. Can I reverse the hump?” she says. “What’s happening is we’re falling into this position all day.”

She mimics a forward head posture, the same one people adopt when looking down at their phones or computers. Then, she explains why sleeping with two pillows keeps the body in that same position overnight.

Advertisement

“What that does is that lifts the floor up to our head, conforming to our curve, Siegel explains. “Instead of letting our neck and spine stretch back into a nice straight position.”

What should you do instead of 2 pillows, according to the physical therapist?

Dr. Spiegel says one flat pillow is a better option, as it allows the spine to extend naturally. If that’s too uncomfortable, she suggests using a rolled-up towel for minimal support.

“I have so many patients who need at least two pillows when they lie down,” she says. “Sometimes I even have to lift the mat because they can’t lie flat without discomfort.”

Advertisement

The science behind pillow height and posture

Echoing Dr. Spiegel’s professional opinion, a study found that pillow height directly affects spinal alignment.

In the study, researchers tested different pillow heights and found that higher pillows increased the angle of the cervical spine, pushing the head forward and adding strain to the neck.

On the other hand, lower pillows kept the spine in a more neutral position, reducing stress on the muscles and joints.

Advertisement

Interestingly, this isn’t a new concern. Back in Japan’s Edo period, between the 17th and 19th centuries, high pillows called Shogun pillows—sometimes up to 6.2 inches—were used by the elite to maintain elaborate hairstyles.

Recent studies have linked these “Shogun pillows” to increased risks of vertebral artery dissection, a serious condition that can lead to stroke.

A stretch for people who can’t ditch 2 pillows yet

For those who struggle to sleep without extra pillow support, Dr. Spiegel offers a stretch to help improve posture over time.

Advertisement

She suggests standing with the lower back pressed against a wall, pulling the shoulders back, and gently bringing the head toward the wall without arching the spine.

If that’s too difficult, she recommends placing a rolled-up towel behind the head for extra support and working from there.

Viewers aren’t ready to part with their 2 pillows

In the comments, not all users were ready to listen to the expert’s advice, sharing their reasons for using two pillows and other sleeping habits.

Advertisement

“The acid reflux will not allow anything less than two,” shared one user.

“I don’t use any pillow,” wrote another. “Otherwise my neck tension gives me a migraine.”

“its not two pillows its people staring down at phones for hours at a time,” remarked a third.

Dr. Spiegel responded, saying, “I’m not saying it’s the cause, I’m saying it conforms to the shape.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dr. Spiegel via email for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.