iPhone owners panic over Starlink iOS update—but fears are entirely overblown

iPhone owners called on Apple users to refuse to update their devices as speculation swirls over the inclusion of Starlink technology in iOS version 18.3.



In a TikTok viewed over three million times, @kochead warned people against updating their phones, raising fears of potential surveillance.

In the video, the creator says, “If you have an iPhone and it prompts you to update to 18.3, don’t do it. If you do, you’ll have Starlink right in your pocket.”

“@apple we don’t want Starlink!!! Shut it down!” wrote a commenter.

One Bluesky user condemned Apple for its collaboration with SpaceX, saying, “Because now is a GREAT time to have whatever you are texting available to …<check notes> a Nazi who is speed running a coup of the US Govt.”

Others called to boycott T-Mobile. “Do not upgrade to IOS 18.3. BOYCOTT @TMobile” one reply to a viral post read.

One warned Musk is “coming to a pocket near you!”

The panic comes in response to a report from Bloomberg that revealed Apple “quietly” added Starlink compatibility to iPhones.

Starlink, created by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is a network of low-Earth orbit satellites that provide high-speed internet to areas that struggle with hard-wired connections.

Providers like T-Mobile recently began testing Starlink with a small group of users who previously consented, saying the technology could help eliminate coverage “dead zones” and be used in emergencies.

Given Elon Musk’s outsized influence in government these days, videos like @kochead’s sparked fears that Starlink could connect to devices without people’s consent. But the outrage is somewhat misplaced.

While the update does allow iPhone owners to integrate satellite networks from their provider, it doesn’t automatically enable Starlink on iPhones.

On Apple forums, people flagged the fear as completely overblown.

“You might not want to use it if you don’t like Musk, like the people who won’t buy Teslas, and I respect that. But it is not a security issue,” one wrote.

Others noted how Apple already uses similar satellite technology for emergency services.

“It’s ONLY for emergency calls to first responders. So consider this. You and your family run off the road in an area that has no cell signal and you cannot call for help. Would you possibly sacrifice your family’s life because you don’t want to connect to Starlink because of who owns it? “

And refusing to update your device unfortunately isn’t a practical fix.

As one software developer warned, skipping regular updates can negatively affect people’s online safety.

Software updates often include patches that address bugs and vulnerabilities in devices that hackers can exploit.

Installing the latest updates helps reduce the risk of personal information being stolen.

“I see bad advice like ‘iOS 18.3 brings Starlink in your pocket! don’t update iOS,’” the developer said. “iOS 18.3 brings Starlink support ONLY for T-Mobile messaging in areas without coverage at the moment… Not updating iOS can be worse for your data safety.”

