Newsletter: 😱 Tinder date… cannibalism?!

Today’s top stories are about: A woman whose Tinder date asked her a horrifying question , Kash Patel being grilled about his ties to conspiracy theorists during his confirmation hearing, the Gen Z trend of crocheting giant worms , and how the new Instagram update is spilling everyone’s tea .

The Tinder date took a lot of terrifying twists and turns. Then came his question: “Would you ever eat someone?”

🤪 CONSPIRACY THEORIES

Kash Patel’s close ties to prominent conspiracy theorists called out at confirmation hearing

The new FBI Director attempted to distance himself from numerous conspiratorial figures.

These TikTokers are taking “would you still love me if I was a worm” to new heights.

The new update exposes the actions of the people you follow.

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Still giving out your phone number for Signal? Switch to a username instead

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🍗 Raising Cane’s is known for its simple menu, which consists of chicken fingers and only a handful of side options. While the menu is simple, customers have still managed to find creative ways to customize their meals .



📦 An Amazon Flex driver showed a package dropped off next to a mailbox far from the recipient’s front door. They made it abundantly clear why the delivery stopped at the driveway’s edge.



🥤 A viral TikTok is hilariously reminding everyone why choosing words carefully matters . That’s even with something as low stakes as ordering Dr. Pepper.



💵 Long regarded as a staple shop for shoppers on shoestring budgets and a solid way to stock up on essentials, Dollar Tree has changed with the times —and the economy.



🌨️ Is shoveling snow a heart attack risk? Everyone who lives in a snowy state knows that clearing walkways after a winter storm is a pain, but could it actually be hazardous to your health ?



🚔 From the Daily Dot archive: Police struggle to justify use of Fusus, a community surveillance tool they foisted on citizens .

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

So there are just zero consequences for anything anymore??

🎶 Now Playing: “DAGGER” by Hounds of War 🎶