‘It’s about to get people in trouble’: Woman says new Instagram update is a field day for nosy people



A woman warns that a new feature of Instagram’s latest update is bound to get people in trouble.

In a TikTok with almost 4 million views, content creator Hellaearly (@hellaearly) breaks down Instagram’s update and its potential to be “messy.”

Hellaearly explains the new feature has to do with Instagram Reels.

“If you’re scrolling on Reels, it will show in the corner your mutuals’ profile pictures and a heart next to it,” she said. “You click on it, and it shows you all the Reels that your mutuals are liking.”

She warns users to be mindful of what they watch and like on Instagram Reels, as now their followers can see.

”We’re about to get people in trouble. Watch out what you like on Instagram ‘cause now they’re showing you,” she said.

Why did Instagram add a new Reels feature?

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri announced the Reels update on Friday via Instagram. He said the feature’s purpose is to help make the Instagram app a more connected experience for users.

“We want Instagram to not only be a place where you consume entertaining content, but one where you connect over that content with friends. Now, when you go to the Reels tab, you’ll see a dedicated feed of reels your friends have liked or added a note to in the top right and start a conversation with them right there. We’re rolling this out in a handful of countries to start, more to come soon,” Mosseri wrote in the caption.

Instagram users push back

However, there has been some pushback regarding the update. Many Instagram users see the Reels feature as an invasion of privacy or just plain awkward.

“I’ve had this feature for a little while and in all honesty, it feels a little invasive. I don’t want my friends to see everything I like and I don’t need to see what they like. If anything, imo, this will refrain people from liking posts, making engagement plummet even more,” one user wrote in the comments of Mosseri’s announcement video.

Another user called it “the worst idea,” saying viewers of sensitive, mental-health-related content will now have their struggle broadcast for their followers to see.

“There are videos with sensitive topics like mental health and now I will be able to see if my friends like a video, which can point to what they may be struggling with. Horrible idea folks,” they explained.

Other new Instagram features

Other recent Instagram updates include three-minute-long Reels instead of the previous 90-second limit and a tall rectangular display grid on the app instead of the square grid.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section of Hellaearly’s video, viewers reacted to the new update.

“Instagram getting messy again,” one viewer wrote.

“I never like anything anymore on it so that no one knows anything about me,” another person shared.

“This new update is going to embarrass me alot,” a third viewer chimed in.

“I swear at the beginning of Instagram you could see everything your mutuals were liking and then they took it away,” added a fourth viewer.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hellaearly via TikTok comment and Instagram via email for more information.

