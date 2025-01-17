‘And somehow they’ll charge for that side too’: BJ’s customer asks for side of Dr. Pepper. Then the waiter brings it out

A viral TikTok is hilariously reminding everyone why choosing words carefully matters. That’s even with something as low stakes as ordering Dr. Pepper.

Gia Marie (@777giabobia) recently went out for a meal at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse with her friend, Nicole. And Nicole “asked for a water and a side of dr. pepper.” Their server decided to have a little fun with them and took the request very literally.

“I had to,” he said. He placed a small ramekin of Dr. Pepper down on the table next to Nicole’s towering cup of water.

The two were already erupting in laughter by the time Gia began recording. They were clearly delighted by the comedic turn of events. It’s just an 11-second clip. However, the 1.3 million viewers the TikTok pulled in were just as amused at how this Dr. Pepper order turned out.

“Waiter UNDERSTOOD the assignment,” @nomamesariz wrote.

“It not being in a shot glass but in an actual dip container makes this perfect,” praised @ohsnapaginger4. “That waiter understood what he needed to do lol.”

“That’s a $10 tip automatically,” @sherwoodlovehead82 added.

Viewers share server stories that stayed with them

Servers make a lot of choices beyond simply taking orders and bringing out the meal in their quest to get good tips and get through the workday. Many of those choices rely on reading the room. Pulling a goofy joke like this can definitely be a big swing. But when it goes over well, it can really make people’s day. And it can hopefully add a few extra dollars to the server’s wallet.

Many of Gia’s viewers had similar stories that they still recalled fondly.

“Once a lady asked me for a water ‘hold the lemon’ so I came back with her water, holding the lemon in my hand,” said @itz_mashonkick.

“I joked about a waitress owing me a fry she dropped,” @emilylk94 recounted, “and she came out with a plate and a single fry.”

A former bartender admitted that she purposely served a customer his requested “small beer” in a shot glass one night for a laugh. And another customer shared a story about the time they asked for extra napkins and their waiter “brought out an entire unopened pack like 2 feet tall as a joke.”

“I had this regular that loved to get extra cheese so one time when he asked I had every server bring out a single slice of cheese at different times throughout the meal,” @izzy2o3 said.

It also reminded people of what they love most about TikTok—just a brief opportunity to share an experience or a laugh with complete strangers—something U.S. TikTokers might be about to lose forever.

“PURE GOLD!” wrote @theeboychris_. “I’m going to miss this app.”

