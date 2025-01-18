‘I didn’t know this’: Man issues warning to people over the age of 45 who shovel snow

Is shoveling snow a heart attack risk? Everyone who lives in a snowy state knows that clearing walkways after a winter storm is a pain, but could it actually be hazardous to your health?

One man is going viral on social media after issuing a warning that shoveling snow improperly could be fatal.

Matt (@derby502) posted his “advice “Snow PSA” to prospective shovelers on Sunday. So far it’s gained over 1.1 million views.

Is snow shoveling a heart attack risk?

“If you or somebody you know is over the age of 45, talking about clearing snow, watch this video first,” Matt tells his viewers at the beginning of his video.

“When you’re clearing snow, know where your heart is,” Matt states, indicating his own heart while facing the camera.

“We’re not going to do anything, right? Above our heart, OK?” he says, as he raises his snow shovel above and then slightly below his heart level in a demonstration.

Referring to the shoveling motion, Matt claims, “This is a novel movement and [that] can trigger a heart attack.”

“If [shoveling snow] is not a common occurrence for you,” he advises, “don’t go out and buy a snow machine just yet.”

He then reveals another snow shovel with a handle that is curved at an angle. “Get a shovel like this with an arch and a bend in it,” he says.

“It keeps it low for you and all you do is turn it,” he states, demonstrating the method with a turn of his wrist, never raising the shovel above his heart.

“It’s just snow. No need for a permanent consequence to a temporary issue,” he concludes.

What is a novel movement? Can shoveling cause a heart attack?

According to Proactive Physical Health, a novel movement “is a term used to describe movements that are new or unfamiliar to the body.”

Novel movements can challenge the body in “new ways [during] which the body does not anticipate pain during the movement.”

The American Heart Association has cautioned that shoveling snow can put you at risk for a heart attack.

Per their website, “research shows that the exertion of shoveling snow may lead to an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest.”

American Heart Association volunteer Barry Franklin, Ph.D., FAHA, states that “the strain of heavy snow shoveling may be as or even more demanding on the heart than taking a treadmill stress test, according to research we’ve conducted.”

Additionally, Franklin says people at risk for heart disease or “who have had bypass surgery or coronary angioplasty simply should not be shoveling snow in any conditions.”

Ergonomics and snow shoveling

The bent-angle snow shovel Matt displays in his video is known as an ergonomic snow shovel.

The opposing bends in the design allow the shoveler to put the stress of shoveling onto the shovel itself rather than the body.

According to environmental and safety software firm VelocityFHS, research has “found that the bent-handle shovel reduces force occurrences on the back by 16.5%, with significant reductions in forward and backward upper body bending.”

The article agrees with Matt’s assessment, stating, “The bent-handle shovel might have a strange look, but the design is effective. Although it doesn’t have the ability to completely eliminate lower back forces, it offers a clear advantage over the straight-handle shovel counterpart.”

Viewers speak up

Matt’s viewers were surprised at the risks posed by snow shoveling.

“I didn’t know this and now I feel so guilty for my dad shoveling snow all my life for me,” wrote Gabby Morales (@gabbymorales269).

Another viewer stated, “This is me realizing I almost give [sic] myself a heart attack and I wasn’t tweaking when shoveling was making me feel drunk and delirious.”

“This is the first I’ve heard anything about the heart attack thing and heart problems run heavy in my family. thank you for mentioning that!” another added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Matt via TikTok messenger and comment for further statement.

