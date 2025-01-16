‘I’ve been missing out’: Man shows the right way to order at the Raising Cane’s drive-thru. Here’s the little-known substitution blowing everyone’s mind

Raising Cane’s is known for its simple menu, which consists of chicken fingers and only a handful of side options. While the menu is simple, customers have still managed to find creative ways to customize their meals.

TikToker Joe (@bummyjo) is one such customer. He shared his creative order with his 11,000 followers recently, and it got over 606,000 views. “Bruh, TikTok getting banned. Let me gonna show you [how] to order y’all Cane’s,” Joe starts in his video.

He pulls up to the drive-thru speaker and says, “Can I get a Box Combo, no coleslaw, extra toast, butter on both sides, everything extra crispy, please, with an Arnold Palmer?”

The employee, without missing a beat, repeats his order back to him for confirmation. He then shows off his order once he receives it. “Only way to eat your Cane’s,” he concludes.

Customizations

The box combo is one of four ways to order chicken fingers at Cane’s. It comes with four chicken strips, toast, coleslaw, fries, Cane’s sauce, and a drink. Most people know that Cane’s offers substitutions on its sides. For instance, instead of coleslaw, one can ask for extra fries or toast.

One can also swap out their Cane’s sauce for honey mustard. Oh, and “naked tenders,” or unbreaded tenders, are also a thing.

Joe shared some of the other “secret” customizations that Cane’s offers in his video.

Cane’s offers both lemonade and sweet tea. An Arnold Palmer offers the best of both worlds.

Cane’s will also make its fries and tenders “extra crispy” if you ask.

Another request is the “BOB,” which means butter on both sides of the bread, as Cane’s bread comes buttered and toasted on just one side.

Do these requests annoy workers?

Workers have revealed in a Reddit thread that one of these requests is no big deal. These requests only become annoying when a customer tries to customize every item in the meal.

“I don’t get canes a lot, but when I do I normally get 2 toasts with butter on both sides. As employees, does this bother you? I sometimes feel bad asking y’all to do more work but what are y’all’s thoughts? Is it a lot to ask for BOB?” one Redditor asked.

“It’s slightly annoying if the person on toast sucks at their job but overall it’s like 30 more seconds of effort, no biggie. Now if u order like 5+ we’ll be annoyed lol,” one worker shared.

“Nah, but if you are a crew member and order like 3+ bobs and sub out for other things, oh and extra crispy on the fries and bird… bro. No,” another said.

