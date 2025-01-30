Kash Patel’s close ties to conspiracy theorists came under intense scrutiny today during his confirmation hearing to be President Donald Trump’s FBI Director.

Featured Video

While being questioned by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Patel was asked by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) to explain his association with far-right figures, including Laura Loomer, as a giant image of the Trump-aligned conspiracy theorist was held up in the background.

“Mr. Patel, you’ve frequently associated with and sometimes praised extremist figures with well-documented histories of racism, antisemitism, conspiracies, and the like,” Durbin said. “In September 2023, you appeared with Laura Loomer at an event promoting your book. You shared a photo of yourself and Loomer in which you held her book and she held yours.”

Senator Durbin brings up Mr Patel’s association with Laura Loomer and podcaster Stew Peters https://t.co/g4G1ZZscqw pic.twitter.com/FlaLmmch7J — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) January 30, 2025

Advertisement

Durbin continued by listing numerous instances in which Loomer shared conspiratorial views about topics such as the 9/11 terror attacks, before asking Patel to expound on the pair’s relationship.

In an attempt to distance himself from Loomer, Patel responded by insinuating that he was largely unaware of the conspiracy theorist.

“Senator, as you can see, I took a photograph with an individual who showed up at a book event,” Patel said. “I don’t believe I’m guilty by association.”

Patel went on to mention his previous role under Trump’s first administration as “the first minority to serve as deputy director of national intelligence” in an attempt to dismiss any suggestion that he could hold racial biases.

Advertisement

The moment quickly caught the attention of Loomer, who called for Patel to be confirmed after unleashing a long-winded diatribe against Durbin.

“This is why I get attacked and I am PROUD to fight for President Trump and his nominees,” Loomer wrote on X. “I will take the arrows if it means they all get confirmed.”

Wow! @SenatorDurbin is furious with me and my publication @LoomerUnleashed because we have been tracking him and confronting him for 2 months, asking him about how he’s qualified to be speaking out and voting against the confirmation of @Kash_Patel when Durbin and his colleagues… https://t.co/tq7MaHH92Y pic.twitter.com/VBYg9H5YxM — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 30, 2025

But it wasn’t just Loomer whose ties to Patel were mentioned during the hearing.

Advertisement

Durbin also questioned Trump’s nominee over his history with antisemitic conspiracy theorist Stew Peters, known best for producing a widely debunked anti-vaccine documentary.

Patel denied being aware of Peters “off the top” of his head but was reminded that he had appeared on Peters’ podcast at least eight times.

In response, Patel suggested that he had appeared on Peters’ show as part of an effort to debunk conspiracy theories and promote “the truth.”

DURBIN: Are you familiar with Stew Peters?



PATEL: I’m sorry, what?



DURBIN: Are you familiar with Stew Peters?



PATEL: Not off the top of my head



DURBIN: You may 8 separate appearances on his podcast. He worked with a prominent neo-Nazi … pic.twitter.com/I5nvRLOo5V — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2025

Advertisement

Despite attempts to distance himself from conspiratorial figures, Patel himself has espoused and defended fringe claims over the years, including those related to QAnon.

Prior to the hearing, Patel published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal vowing to “remain focused on the FBI’s core mission and not involve the bureau in prosecutorial decisions” if confirmed.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.