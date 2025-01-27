‘That’s where things started going downhill’: Woman sees ‘hot’ guy at gas station. Then he shows up on her Tinder

Navigating dating apps, especially as a woman, can be not only uncomfortable but downright dangerous at times.

While dating digitally has become a common way to meet people, it can also expose users to situations they never intended. In fact, according to a 2023 study by Pew Research, 56% of female dating app users between the ages of 18 and 34 reported experiencing unwanted advances or harassment online.

Recently, TikToker Valerie Lepelch (@elongatedmusk) shared her own experience with a Tinder date gone wrong, and her 2-part story has resonated with more than 2.8 million viewers.

Gas station meet-cute

“Basically, one day me and my friend were hungry for snacks, and we wanted to go to the gas station, but it was late at night,” Lepelch began in Part 1. “We ended up going anyways, and we pull up to the gas station.”

As they entered, she says she locked eyes with a “6’4, freaking muscly cute dude” who held the door open for her. “I was literally looking at my friend like that was the hottest guy I’ve ever seen,” she shared.

Later that night, back at her friend’s house, Lepelch says she couldn’t get him out of her mind. “I was thinking about him. I was like, what the heck? Like, I wanna talk to that guy so bad,” she says. To distract herself, she decided to open Tinder, an app she hadn’t used in a while.

“You guys, I kid you not, the very first person to pop up was the guy from the gas station, no joke,” she exclaimed.

After swiping right, they matched instantly, and he messaged her first. “He says, ‘Am I crazy, or did I just see you at the gas station like an hour ago?’” Lepelch recalls.

She says she responded, “Ha ha, yes, that was me. It’s actually crazy because I wanted to get your number, but I was too scared to do it.”

“That’s actually crazy because I wanted to get your number too,” he reportedly said. “But I thought it’d be creepy for a guy to come up to you at a gas station at like 3 in the morning.”

At this point, Lepelch thought their encounter was destiny. “I was planning my life with him,” she admitted. “This was meant to be.”

The two continued chatting, exchanged numbers, and planned a date. That’s when the red flags started to appear, details she shared in Part 2 of her story.

The date began harmlessly enough. “We went to this restaurant, and everything was fine,” Lepelch explained. “Like, it was normal. The date was kind of awkward, but it wasn’t too bad.”

Things took a turn after they decided to go for a walk.

“He parks in like the garage, but like on the rooftop,” Lepelch said. “I try to open the door, and he [expletive] locks the [expletive] car.” When she questioned him, he responded, “No, no, we can just chill in the car, it’s fine.”

Though Lepelch tried to keep things light, she noticed his behavior was escalating. He eventually grabbed her hand and said, “You know, I see a future with you.” She was alarmed, considering they had only known each other for “4 to 5 hours.”

Trying to discourage him, Lepelch told him she was moving to Los Angeles soon. “I was not moving to L.A. soon,” she admitted.

His response made things even stranger. “That’s fine. I could possibly transfer to schools there,” he said. Then she attempted to switch the place she’s moving to Peru, in hopes of discouraging him. Alarmingly, he said. “I’ve never been to Peru. I’ll go. I’ll go wherever you go.”

Things get creepier

As Lepelch tried to defuse the situation, he suggested playing a game to get to know her better.

Then came his first question: “Would you ever eat someone?”

Shocked, Lepelch replied, “No, are you crazy? I would never do that.” She asked him the same question in shock, and he allegedly responded, “I already have.”

Though he quickly laughed and said he was joking, Lepelch had had enough. She texted her friend, asking them to call and pretend to be her mom. Her friend called, giving Lepelch the perfect excuse to leave.

When she told him, “My mom says I have to come home right now,” his reaction was terrifying. “He starts punching his steering wheel, like in full rage,” Lepelch said.

Thankfully, Lepelch had arranged for him to pick her up and drop her off away from her actual house. When he dropped her off, she thought the nightmare was over—but it wasn’t.

Once she got home, Lepelch says she received 34 calls from him, as well as a voice note. Though she didn’t share the full contents of the message, she summarized it, saying, “He was like, ‘Hey, like you really opened my eyes. Like, you know, I really like you, and I’m down to go wherever you go.’”

The ordeal left Lepelch shaken. “Girl, I blocked him. Never spoke to him again,” she concluded.

Stay safe while dating online

Online dating can be risky, but RAINN offers tips for staying safer.

They suggest using different photos on your profile than on your social media to avoid being tracked, and skipping over incomplete profiles that feel suspicious.

Before meeting someone, RAINN recommends video chatting to confirm they are who they claim to be.

For in-person meetups, RAINN advises sticking to public places like coffee shops and taking your own transportation so you’re free to leave if needed.

Letting a friend know your plans and sharing your location can also add a layer of safety. Above all, trust your instincts—if something feels off, it’s OK to end the date. Prioritizing your safety is never the wrong move.

In the comments, some users shared their own stories while others expressed shock about what happened to the TikToker.

“That’s terrifying,” exclaimed one user.

“We need that voicemail….” wrote a curious commenter.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lepelch and Tinder via email for official comments.

