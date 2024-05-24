We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Anyone got any fun weekend plans? I’m going to my first baseball game of the year!

Anyway, our top stories today are about: Right-wingers amplifying a false claim that the FBI was secretly trying to assassinate former President Trump , a Taco Bell worker getting fired after a customer shot out their drive-thru window , director Martin Scorsese stepping in to direct his daughter’s TikTok , and an explainer of the “Messy Bratz Doll” meme .

After that, the Trending Team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

Since it’s Friday, it’s time for our weekly news quiz! Just scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you’ll be entered to win a “Take Me Out To The Blog Game” shirt.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in internet culture

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are trying to amplify the false claim that the Justice Department under President Joe Biden sought to kill his political rival . Also, somehow Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has become part of the conspiracy .

➤READ MORE

Working in the service industry, you’ll always run the risk of dealing with aggravated customers, but commenters were stunned to hear that one Taco Bell worker got fired after a customer shot out their drive-thru window .

➤READ MORE

The Oscar winner takes on a smaller-scale project .

➤READ MORE

Sometimes, you’re just having a messy moment. For those moments, there’s the long-beloved Messy Bratz Doll Meme .

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

✏️ Take our weekly news quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a web_crawlr shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

WHICH CHAIN RESTAURANT IS FACING THE WRATH OF THE INTERNET OVER ITS PORTION SIZES?

To enter to win a shirt, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👑 Main Character of the Week

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Carnival customer who had her $15k trip canceled

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚚 If you’ve been on a busy freeway anytime in the last few years, you might think that driving a semi-truck would be a pretty good living. However, a viral video may help illustrate why so many truckers are actually leaving the field .

🚶 In a viral video with over 2 million views, a Target customer confronted a man who she believes was following her around the store .

🍩 Krispy Kreme started selling Pokemon-themed donuts in South Korea. Obviously, many American fans were very jealous.

🐔 This Chipotle worker went viral after claiming that their store had begun rationing the chicken .

📷 Bet you didn’t know your car might have this little trick for cleaning your backup camera.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.

👋 Before you go

Airlines seem to be slapping flyers with more and more surcharges throughout the years, with some outlets bluntly stating that air travel companies actively attempt to “squeeze” passengers “out of every penny.”

A new rule, according to a Southwest passenger, is no different . They claim the airline is now counting blankets and pillows as carry-on items that travelers will be charged for if they attempt to bring them aboard.

Carissa (@carissamonyce) posted a viral TikTok about the practice, claiming that Southwest isn’t messing around when it comes to the new policy .

Several viewers said that they also came across gate agents who were dead set on enforcing this ruling, while others offered up some innovative approaches to getting away with bringing blankets and pillows aboard.