A random X account with just 125 followers posted that they plan to kill former President Donald Trump during his New York City rally today. And a U.S. senator is now being accused of having advanced knowledge of the plot.

Popular right-wing figures are claiming that Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who followed the account, is proof the plan is legitimate, Klobuchar is in on it, and President Joe Biden is behind it.

Yesterday, a Trump fan account tweeted a video of Trump dancing and asked if New York City was “ready to MAGA” at the Bronx rally.

“PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP IS GOING TO MAKE HISTORY TOMORROW IN THE BRONX!” @PU28453638 tweeted. “NEW YORK, ARE YOU READY TO MAGA?”

In response, an account with the name @garbotweetsU2 wrote “I will shoot to kill if in range.”

The account has since been suspended.

“ATTENTION @SecretService!” she tweeted last night. “Please arrest this person @garbotweetsU2 for threatening to kill Donald Trump tomorrow in the Bronx!!”

Chaya Raichik, who runs the anti-LGBTQ X account @LibsofTikTok, also tweeted about the apparent threat. @LibsofTikTok has been accused of inciting more than 20 bomb threats across the country.

“Hi @SecretService @FBI please look at this when you’re done chasing down moms at school board meetings,” Raichik wrote.

Loomer then tweeted that Klobuchar followed @garbotweetsU2 the account in question.

“The person who just threatened to assassinate President Trump … is followed by Democrat US Senator @amyklobuchar Amy Klobuchar, who supports @JoeBiden!” Loomer tweeted. “This person needs to be arrested by @SecretService ASAP! They said they plan to ‘shoot to kill’ when they see President Trump in the Bronx tomorrow.”

As of publication, Klobuchar follows over 120,000 accounts on X. Klobuchar’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Other popular far-right online figures agreed with Loomer about Klobuchar seemingly being implicated in the threatening tweet, including Nick Sortor, a right-wing journalist who appeared on Tucker Carlson’s former Fox News show.

“Only 125 followers, and one of them happens to be Amy Klobuchar?” Nick Sortor tweeted. “Secret Service should be having some questions for Amy.”

Some X users responded to Loomer’s tweets about the X account with information they’d found online about a woman with the same name as the account. The woman’s Instagram account now is being bombarded with negative comments.

“Hope you get arrested for making terroristic threats,” an Instagram user commented on the latest post.

Others coalesced on a post she made a year ago about Trump and his infamous “grab ’em by the pussy” quote.

“You still threatening to shoot people?” an Instagram user commented.

“You’re going to prison and I couldn’t be happier,” another person said.

The person behind the Instagram account did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

The outrage over the tweet comes on the heels of Trump posting that Biden authorized the FBI to use “deadly force” on him when agents raided Mar-a-Lago as part of its classified documents probe. Many Trump supporters claimed that was also a secret plot to take out the former president.

Meanwhile, Royce White, a former NBA player who is running for the Republican nomination to challenge Klobuchar for her Minnesota Senate seat, also got in on the drama.

“Will Joe Biden or Amy Klobuchar make a public statement disavowing any violence towards Donald Trump?” White tweeted today. “I know you disagree with having a border, but to talk about killing him is unacceptable isn’t it? We are living in the strangest times… that’s exactly why I’m running.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.