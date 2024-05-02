‘Imma need y’all to hire real actors or something’: Target customer confronts secret shopper for following her throughout the store

In a viral video with over 2 million views, a Target customer Kenni (@kennileee) confronts a man who she believes was following her around the store. She believes the man is a “secret shopper,” or member of Target’s loss prevention team.

Kenni captured the moment on video. “Why are we in the same aisle?” she asks the man.

He responds, “I am looking for earplugs. What are you looking for?”

“Something different, but I feel like we’ve been in every aisle together?” she questions.

Kenni explains to viewers that it is suspicious the man was searching for earplugs in the “beauty” and “makeup” aisle and requests that Target have its “secret shoppers to be a little more secretive.” “This man deserves an award for the least discreet,” Kenni continues.

She then raises a bigger question. “Why did you pick me out of everybody that’s in that store? There was nothing suspicious about me. I don’t even have a bag. I only have my card and my phone,” she says.

Kenni is a Black woman, and it’s not uncommon for Black Americans to experience extra surveillance when shopping. A 2021 survey by the State of Racial Profiling in American Retail carried out by DealAid, found that more than 90% of African American shoppers experienced racial profiling while buying or browsing.

The report details the racial profiling manifesting as Black shoppers being followed around stores, similar to Kenni, accused of stealing or experiencing subpar customer service. This phenomenon—often referred to as “shopping while Black”—is not new.

Many TikTok creators have uploaded videos under the hashtag #shoppingwhileblack documenting and sharing their experiences navigating racial bias while shopping. Recently, influencer Keedy (@paykeedy), captured a similar experience at Target, where she had been followed around the store.

“It is so annoying, coming in to literally just browse. You cannot just browse as a Black person. You have to be able to, you have to go in the store to internationally purchase something every time and that’s so exhausting,” Keedy shares in her video.

Viewers recommend how to deal with secret shoppers

Kenni’s viral video prompted much discourse. Viewers shared in the comments section how to deal with “secret shoppers” and lurking loss prevention workers who can make you feel uncomfortable.

“Next time find one of those ‘help needed’”’ buttons and tell them you’re scared because a stranger is following you around. Ask them to escort you to their office so they can write a report,” one recommended. Another added, “You should start going to an employee and tell them there’s another guest following you around and making you uncomfortable. see what they say then.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Kenni and Target via email.

