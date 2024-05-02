Pokémon donuts arrive at Krispy Kreme in South Korea, leaving American fans jealous

Is there anything Pikachu can’t do? It was announced this week that the donut masters at Krispy Kreme are teaming up with the good creatures at Pokémon on the ultimate collab: new Pokémon donuts.

Fans of both franchises are sure to Pokémon Go nuts for these Pokémon donuts, shaped like franchise stalwarts Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Ditto, Diglett and Psyduck.

Available now—in South Korea

Krispy Kreme South Korea 🇰🇷 x Pokemon collaboration 🍩 #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/wXbe0MKZV7 — KrystalKollectz (@KrystalKollectz) April 26, 2024

For those of you scream-crying “where’s Squirtle?!”, this actually won’t be the first instance of the two properties working together. In 2021, Krispy Kreme produced a line of donuts honoring Pokémon’s 25th anniversary featuring Bulbasaur, Charmander, Pikachu, a Poké Ball, and, yes, Squirtle.

However, that initial batch only featured characters placed on donuts, rather than characters as the donuts themselves. Nor is this the first animated property Krispy Kreme has worked with, having previously collaborated with Scooby-Doo, Minions, and Rick and Morty.

Americans react online

Ready to Pokemon Go…to your nearest Krispy Kreme (sorry, last time that pun will be used)? Well, unless you’re in South Korea, you may have to wait a bit, as that’s currently the only location where the line is currently being offered.

Obviously, this has depressed and angered many:

Oooo Pokémon themed donuts imma head to Krispy Kreme right….



Only in Korea… oh https://t.co/OFqX2RrveG pic.twitter.com/roolzClzov — TazD (@T4zD_) April 27, 2024

Korea gets Pokemon donuts and what do we get?



Inflation. pic.twitter.com/ZmWrJVr7nO — Coop🚨 (@coopernicus01) April 30, 2024

>krispy kreme is releasing a pokemon donut set

>in Korea https://t.co/XWEtDpvl2K pic.twitter.com/IMu531A7eM — bossy with da beef (@bossybeefcake) April 27, 2024

It's just not fair. We get some bullshit at like Burger King, or some other fast food restaurant. And they get pokemon donuts. https://t.co/OqcYpqhixF pic.twitter.com/tsOEddfjFD — Cryo (@Cryo87) April 28, 2024

Krispy Kreme is releasing a Pokémon donut set in Korea! Includes Pikachu, Ditto, Psyduck, Jigglypuff and Diglett! 🍩 pic.twitter.com/4ELlsscROj — PokéJungle: Pokémon Game & Merch News (@pokejungle) April 26, 2024

That being said, it may be a worthwhile effort to reach out to Krispy Kreme and insist that we want to eat these little guys stateside.

What the Pokemon Krispy Kreme donuts actually look like

Fortunately, some lucky South Korean residents have been able to witness these delectable delights IRL:

So you all seemed excited about the Korean @krispykreme #Pokemon collab…so here they are in real life! *Flex* pic.twitter.com/5OshgaTcvo — Jihye ‎‧₊˚✧Apotheosis✧˚₊‧ (@JihyeandKorea) April 30, 2024

Just look at these things. You know you gotta catch ‘em all…in your belly!

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.