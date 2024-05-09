We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A woman’s “disgusting” discovery in her Chipotle burrito , Rep. Matt Gaetz coming under fire after he said no one has ever accused him of wrongdoing, the internet celebrating the birth of viral internet cat Bingus’s new baby , and a look at the new ‘ Dance or get back with my Dad ‘ viral trend.

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

One last thing: I’m taking a few days off, so look forward to Kira guiding you through the news for the next couple of days. See you next week!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in internet culture

An internet user is calling out Chipotle after finding something unexpected in their burrito . She’s not the first person.

➤READ MORE

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is coming under fire from critics online after claiming no person has publicly accused him “of any wrongdoing, of any kind.”

➤READ MORE

🐈 THE INTERNET LOVES CATS

The internet celebrates the birth of viral internet cat Bingus’s cute new baby

Everyone’s favorite hairless sphynx has seemingly added to his crew .

➤READ MORE

The rules are simple: ask your mother to dance …or she must face the consequences.

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Deplatformed: Biden’s Buttigieg gaffe won’t die

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍨 You are probably storing your ice cream wrong .

🌮 As of 2023, Taco Bell has served two billion customers—yet most of us remain unaware of how to get the best value for our money at the fast-food chain.

🚗 When calling a ride with an app like Uber, users are generally told before their ride how much they are going to pay. However, one user on TikTok says that may no longer be the case .

🍬 One customer says they placed a DoorDash order for a package of sour Airheads candy and chose to tip exceptionally well knowing that their order was a little odd. That didn’t stop the delivery driver from dropping it off in an absurd way .

🍽️ Buffet restaurants are known for being a good bang for your buck—it seems this is especially true if you “shoplift” food home. With the rising cost of groceries nowadays some people think stealing from a buffet is just a sign of the times , others argue that it’s unjust and others find it just plain funny.

🛏️ An Airbnb host went viral on TikTok after sharing how she prefers guests to leave their dirty bed sheets . However, her comments divided some viewers who believed the woman was too harsh.

👪 From the Daily Dot archive: Why some mommy vloggers are taking their kids out of the spotlight .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAVE YOU WATCHED THE ROAST OF TOM BRADY ON NETFLIX?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

Liv (@justliveliv0) a TikToker and Krispy Kreme appreciator, shared her shock at learning the true meaning behind the donut brand’s ubiquitous Hot Light.

While frequenting a Krispy Kreme location during its Hot Light hour to purchase herself an original glazed donut, Liv said the employee handed it to her for free, stating that she didn’t have to pay because “the hot light is on.”

Taken aback, Liv was left with several questions: How long has this been a practice? How many free donuts has she missed out on her entire life? Is there a limit to how many donuts one could get? Is this really common knowledge?