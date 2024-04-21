‘That is the cheapest meal’: Taco Bell customer gets deal that brings Chalupa, taco, side, and a drink. She can’t believe how much she paid

As of 2023, Taco Bell has served two billion customers—yet most of us remain unaware of how to get the best value for our money at the fast-food chain. Rebecca Sowden, a self-described “recovering super-spender,” has amassed 75,200 followers with her budgeting and personal finance content. In one of her latest videos, she issues a PSA “for girlies who want fast food but have few monies.”

“I just hate feeding myself and fast food is really expensive right now,” she said. Which, she explained, is why Taco Bell’s $5.99 meal deal piqued her interest. As she explained, the $5.99 Veggies Build-Your-Own Cravings box includes one specialty item, one classic item, a side, and a medium drink.

“The only thing I don’t like about this is I like the plain tacos. I like the normal ones” she said. “The classic run-of-the-mill very predictable tacos. And they make you choose a specialty item.”

On top of the Cravings box, Sowden explains that she got two plain items in case she didn’t like the specialty item she chose (the Chalupa).

“So my total came out to $10 and something cents, but I feel like that is so reasonable for fast food right now,” she said. “Am I crazy?”

In its current form, the Taco Bell Cravings Value menu was rolled out in January 2024. On the Cravings Value menu, ten of Taco Bell’s most popular full-sized menu items are available for $3 or less. While items on the Cravings Value menu are available in-person or at the drive-thru, customers can only purchase the Build-Your-Own Cravings box online or via the Taco Bell app.

In a statement to Nation’s Restaurant News, a spokesperson for Taco Bell said, “Value has always been at the cornerstone of what we offer at Taco Bell, but we knew heading into this new year we wanted to take it to the next level. As our consumers are looking for more ways to save, we’re committed to expanding on our value offerings through new menu items and digital offerings that deliver quality and abundance. We’re rolling out entirely new ways to save across our menu and doubling down with exclusive digital offerings so expect more from us this year. We’re walking the talk when it comes to value and we’re just getting started.”

This isn’t the first time Sowden has drawn attention due to her personal finance videos. She previously went viral after reviewing her 2023 Honda HR-V on TikTok. “Overall, really pleased with my purchase. I feel like this car fits me. It fits my needs, it fits my lifestyle, and it’s within my budget,” she said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sowden via email.

