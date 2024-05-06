‘All right, all right’: Kim Kardashian reacts to being booed at Netflix’s roast of Tom Brady

Tom Brady got roasted on Sunday. However, he was not alone.
Held live at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Netflix’s Roast of Tom Brady included names such as Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Nikki Glaser, Sam Jay, Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edeman, Will Ferrell (sorry, Ron Burgundy), and oh yeah, Kim Kardashian.
Led out accompanied by Ross and a glass of champagne, Kardashian came to the podium ready for some roastin’. However, the tables were quickly turned.
Addressing Hart, Kardashian couldn’t even land her first zinger without getting drenched by the wave of boos coming her way. Needless to say, she was visibly none too pleased. Take a look/listen:
An in-venue video of the incident showcases just how loud the booing actually was:
