‘All right, all right’: Kim Kardashian reacts to being booed at Netflix’s roast of Tom Brady

Tom Brady got roasted on Sunday. However, he was not alone.

Held live at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Netflix’s Roast of Tom Brady included names such as Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Nikki Glaser, Sam Jay, Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edeman, Will Ferrell (sorry, Ron Burgundy), and oh yeah, Kim Kardashian.

Led out accompanied by Ross and a glass of champagne, Kardashian came to the podium ready for some roastin’. However, the tables were quickly turned.

Addressing Hart, Kardashian couldn’t even land her first zinger without getting drenched by the wave of boos coming her way. Needless to say, she was visibly none too pleased. Take a look/listen:

Kim Kardashian getting publicly booed at Tom Brady’s roast is one of the greatest things to ever happen ever. pic.twitter.com/G831U3Lcfj — Joshua Pingley (@pingley) May 6, 2024

An in-venue video of the incident showcases just how loud the booing actually was:

WOW… Kim Kardashian getting heavily booed at the Brady Netflix special pic.twitter.com/lIuKLLG1aT — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 6, 2024 “All right, all right, all right,” said Kardashian at the jeers tossed her way as Kevin Hart quickly told the audience to stop.



As one might imagine, the internet schadenfreude was strong on this one (largely from, you guessed it, dudes!):

They're booing Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/bJyHRUAaNY — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 6, 2024

Kim kardashian getting flat booed at the Brady roast is the highlight of this roast. #kardashianbooed — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 6, 2024

Oh man I LOVE this crowd! Haha They totally booed Kim Kardashian for showing up 😂 This Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix is hilarious pic.twitter.com/LC4ZraZYje — Andy Signore (@andysignore) May 6, 2024

The crowd did eventually calm and were even drowned out by cheers, allowing Kardashian to launch into her material properly.



A highlight joke addressed rumors that she and Brady had dated. “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape,” she said.



You can watch the full roast of Tom Brady on Netflix.

