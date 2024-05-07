‘Bingi’: The internet celebrates the birth of viral internet cat Bingus’s cute new baby

You know Bingus. You love Bingus. Everyone loves Bingus. Well, Bingus has news.

How Bingus became a famous internet cat

In March 2020, a hairless Sphynx originally rose to fame in the below Instagram video:

However, it was on Reddit where this feline truly became Earth’s sweetheart, earning the name “Bingus”—and an entire SubReddit devoted to him—while meowing his way into our souls.

Since then, “Bingus” has become the assumed name for any hairless Sphynx online. That’s power.

Well, it appears the queen has extended her line because the internet is on fire reacting to a video suggesting Bingus has just had a little “Bingi.”

‘Bingi’ is born

In a video posted on May 6th by X/Twitter user Punch Cat, we see the adorable sleeping Simba to our king’s Mufasa. Set your “squee” meters to 11, y’all. Just look at this little guy:

bingus had bingi pic.twitter.com/voDhcYVqT9 — Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) May 7, 2024

However, for the Internet at large, a user on X summed up this event best, saying, “Is this how British people feel when a new monarch is born?” I can only assume so. All hail the royal feline family!

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bingus for confirmation on the new bundle of joy.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.