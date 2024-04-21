‘That’s why I use my Cash App for everything’: Uber charges passenger $43 after quoting her $14.95. She says it’s their new ‘dynamic pricing’

When calling a ride with an app like Uber, users are generally told before their ride how much they are going to pay.

However, one user on TikTok says that may no longer be the case.

In a clip with over 431,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user @dollfacemcgee warns that the company may have started quoting users one price, then charging them another upon the ride’s conclusion.

According to the TikToker, her car was being repaired; as a result, she decided to take an Uber home, a ride that was quoted to her at “like $14.95.” However, upon arriving home, she discovered she had been charged $43.

“On my bank statement, it says that they charged me $14.95, then they, like, took it, gave it back, and then they charged me the $43,” she explains.

Confused, she reached out to Uber, at which point the company allegedly told her it was “something new…called dynamic pricing.”

“Basically, the way it sounds, it sounds like they’re trying to get people to drive. Like, they’re trying to get Uber drivers to actually want to drive, so they up the price,” speculates the TikToker. “They show you a price, but then they show the people who are going to drive a different price, and then they pay them that price out of your pocket.”

After raising this issue with Uber, the TikToker says she was given a refund of $10.78.

“But the ride was supposed to be $14 and some change. You charged me $43 and so you gave me 10 bucks back. So, you still charged me $30 for a $14 ride,” details the TikToker. “Has anybody else encountered this?”

Following this incident, the TikToker says she will be using Lyft for rides.

There does not appear to be any information regarding this change, if it exists, from Uber’s side. In fact, on Uber’s website, the company says that it will always inform riders prior to a price change.

“When demand increases, Uber uses variable costs to encourage more drivers to get on the road and help deal with number of rider requests,” the site reads. “When we notify you of an Uber fare increase, we notify drivers as well. If you decide to go ahead and request your ride, you’ll get an alert on the app to make sure you know that the rates have changed.”

Dynamic pricing is also not among the reasons the company lists for upfront fares not being honored.

@dollfacemcgee Haa anybody heard of Uber’s “dynamic pricing”? First it was surge pricing & NOW you’re just showing us cheap prices to charge us expensive prices once the ride is complete? ♬ original sound – Pepperoncini P 🧜🏽‍♀️

In the comments section, users encouraged the TikToker to pursue further action if what she is saying is accurate.

“They gonna see dynamic suing,” said a user.

“Dispute that charge immediately,” added another.

“Yes happened to me $40 ride turned to $70. I disputed with bank and then Uber charged it AGAIN,” claimed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Uber and @dollfacemcgee via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.