Moms are the star of TikTok’s new ‘Dance or get back with my Dad’ trend

Who do you turn to when you’re looking for a little relationship advice? Sure, there are your friends, but sometimes they’re not the most qualified subject experts themselves.

Moms may seem like an unlikely source for relationship knowledge, but some TikTokers are realizing the value of their wisdom. The perfect recent example of this? The moms of the “Dance or Get Back With My Dad” meme are showing us why we should never hesitate to say no when offered a chance to go back to an old flame.

What is the “Dance or Get Back With My Dad” meme?

The “Dance or Get Back With My Dad” meme shows TikTokers approaching their moms (sometimes with sound on, sometimes without) and presenting a simple this or that scenario.

“Dance or get back with my dad,” they instruct.

These moms often ask for clarification, but there are a few special ones who don’t miss a beat and immediately break out into dance. The videos are often set to “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” by Sexyy Red.

Dads are also getting in on the fun, with a number of them challenged to “Dance or Get Back With My Mom.” Many of the enthusiastic dads find themselves busting a move without a second thought. Those TikToks are set to “F My BM” by Moneybagg Yo.

What is the Dance or Get Back With My Dad meme’s origin?

“Dance or” memes have been popular in other formats on TikTok previously.

It’s unclear who was the first TikToker to pair the track with the “Dance or Get Back With My Dad” meme, but videos of moms reacting started to go viral in late April 2023.

The highest-viewed video under the tag has over 13 million views.

Dance or Get Back With My Dad meme examples

These days, you can’t scroll far without running into the trend on TikTok. Here are just a few

And here’s one more of the Dad POV to close us out:

