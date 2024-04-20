‘WHYY were they mad??’: Woman orders singular pack of Airheads from DoorDash. The $15 tip didn’t stop the Dasher from doing this

DoorDash and similar delivery apps may feel removed from the service experience due to the distance between customers and drivers, but experiences shared by both parties in these exchanges show that is certainly not the case.

The angry, upset, or disappointed DoorDash or UberEats driver is somewhat of an archetype on social media, where each alternately takes the opportunity to share their gripes with each other in public forums. Whether it be a low or nonexistent tip that a driver is upset about or a long wait time on the customer’s end, there is no shortage of videos from drivers and customers making their frustrations known.

Aggressive deliveries are also something customers have come to complain about, such as throwing bags down on doorsteps or ignoring requests to leave the order at the door, insisting on making contact with the customer when they have explicitly requested a contactless delivery.

One customer says they placed an order for a package of sour Airheads candy and chose to tip exceptionally well knowing that their order was a little odd. In a video posted to TikTok, user Chloe (@chode.1307 on TikTok) says she tipped $15 for the delivery of the simple packet of candy to their dorm.

“I know that I was being a piece of sh*t by ordering just a single package of Airheads X-tremes,” she says. “So I tipped the person like $15. I was like, ‘OK, go to the store, get me this, and the $15 is all yours, queen.'”

Chloe says as she was walking home, she saw the driver approaching the building to complete her DoorDash delivery.

“But tey didn’t realize that I was Chloe F,” she says. “Like, how the f*ck were they supposed to know that some random b*tch walking in the middle of the night was me? So they put—this was in a bag—they spin the bag around like this in the air.”

Chloe emulates this by lifting her arm in the air and circling it quickly above her head, saying, “Like a lasso, and chuck it at the front door of my building, mad as f*ck. Then, not even 10 seconds later, I’m like, ‘Thanks.’ Call me a piece of sh*t, call me crazy, sue me if you’d like, it was worth it.”

Several viewers commented that they did not understand the driver’s gripe given the large tip.

“$15 for one single item would make my night,” one commenter wrote.

“When i dashed 15$ was like a godsend,” another echoed.

“Honestly, these are the best orders to take & a tip that’s over $10??” one said. “Keep slaying Queen.”

Others with experience doing deliveries for apps like Instacart, UberEats, and DoorDash said they would have been happy with such a simple order.

“I’ve had to carry/deliver 10 heavy bags of food to a party for $7,” one commenter wrote. “This is a dream dash and that dasher is an ass. These are my fav dashes lol.”

“Bro i doordash and these are like the best orders why is that man pissed?” a viewer commented.

“I do doordash and as funny as this is, i couldn’t imagine throwing someone’s order at the door after they TIPPED 15?” a commenter wrote. “Like i’m nicer when people don’t tip anything and i have to drive 40 miles.”

