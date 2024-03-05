We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: Why right-wingers are claiming that Sydney Sweeney’s SNL outfit defeated wokeness , a video of an encounter between outraged customers and the organizers of the now infamous Willy Wonka experience, actor Will Forte breaking his silence on the shelved Coyote vs Acme film, and Trump’s reaction to the Supreme Court’s ruling that will keep him on the ballot during the next election.

Sydney Sweeney, the actress best known for her role in the HBO drama series Euphoria, hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) over the weekend and inadvertently became a culture war focal point after conservatives claimed her attire “defeated wokeness.”

Video of a confrontation between outraged customers and organizers of the now infamous Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow is going viral online.

Back in November of 2023, Warner Bros. announced it would not be distributing Coyote vs. Acme —despite the fact that it is a completely finished film.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that former President Donald Trump cannot be barred from appearing on state presidential ballots because of his connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Stop editing Chelsea Blackwell to look like Megan Fox

🚰 A well-known barista is at work signal-boosting an incredible story involving a customer who felt entitled to payment after ordering free water .

🍔 Five Guys has garnered a reputation for being on the pricier side of fast food. So it’s no surprise that viewers are finding it impressive and shocking that a pair of customers found a way to hack the system at Five Guys .

🍳 A former Chick-fil-A worker revealed why she believes the egg white grill is the most underrated breakfast item on the menu.

🍩 TikTok has become a hotbed for money-saving life hacks—but the much-rumored free Krispy Kreme deal isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be.

🤔 This Walmart worker approached a customer, handing her work vest, with a strange request, can she quit for her ?

🍵 A Dunkin’ customer posted a viral video showing how to order an iced milk tea for cheaper than a chai latte.

🛒 Since the advent of the self-checkout lane in grocery stores and larger retailers, customers have had many frustrations with the self-service systems.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

DID YOU BUY GIRL SCOUT COOKIES THIS YEAR?

If you have a stained cooking utensil hanging around your kitchen, this might be the hack you’ve been waiting for.

TikTok creator Jen (@alltheusernamesrtaken1) recently posted a video about restoring her roommate’s yellowed spoon after a run-in with some macaroni cheese. The video has racked up 12.7 million views and 2 million likes.

Jen offers a scientific explanation for her method. But the gist: She adds a bunch of epsom salt to a pot of water, turns the heat up on the stove, and starts stirring the spoon around in the hot water.

“Also if you do this, make sure you add a lot of salt. Not like you’re seasoning the water that you’re going to put your pasta in,” Jen says in the video.

