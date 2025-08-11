“Do you hate me that much?”: Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield’s “Cancelled” podcast takes awkward turn when considering the future of the show’s YouTube channel

Amid news that the Cancelled podcast was, well, cancelled, the latest episode saw Tana Mongeau and Booke Schofield sit down to grapple with one key question: What will become of the podcast’s YouTube channel?

Featured Video

The podcast, which was first launched in 2021, has had a pretty successful run. It debuted in both Apple and Spotify’s top ten, while its dedicated YouTube channel has amassed over 2 million subscribers. However, on June 11, the pair announced that they would not be renewing their contracts to pursue personal projects and look after their mental health.

But while Mongeau is purely in her peace era, things got a little bit tense as the conversation turned to the Cancelled YouTube channel.

The hosts clash

In the podcast’s latest episode, the hosts discussed the show’s future.

Advertisement

“It’s like, what do I do with this channel?” Mongeau pondered. “Because it was my vlog channel before. […] And then, like, all of a sudden, I’m, like, doing something else on this […] it’s just, do I leave Cancelled up, or do we delete all of Cancelled?“

Schofield reacted in shock, noting that she was “counting on at least $1000 here.”

“Oh, my God,” she continued. “Why would we erase it? Do you hate me that much?”

Advertisement

Mongeau insisted that she didn’t, and added, “I’ve said a lot of things on cancel that I would love to just die.”

In response, Schofield said, “What the hell? Well, I guess I’m just, well, it will live forever on somebody’s account, and they will collect — so WE should collect.”

“Oh my god, somebody, everybody downloads, download these episodes. God, I don’t know. I’m scared of [Mongeau] now,” she continued.

Can you successfully pivot?

Mongeau later quipped that she felt like the McBrooms, who famously scrubbed their Ace Family content amid Austin and Catherine’s messy divorce. “This is like an off-camera conversation,” she admitted.

Advertisement

Still, Schofield didn’t let up, saying that Mongeau couldn’t use the channel for her vlogs since they “built it from the ground up.”

Nonetheless, Mongeau stood firm, saying that she’s “Emma Chamberlain-ing this channel up,”

Like the McBrooms, Chamberlain also made a dramatic switch-up on her channel, as she got rid of the relatable vlogs that made her famous in favour of more mainstream fashion content. As a regular at The Met Gala, it’s clear the pivot paid off, but other YouTubers haven’t been as successful.

Advertisement

An obvious example is Shane Dawson, who tried to outrun his controversial comedy skits by creating more long-form documentary content. Yet, he never quite managed to shake off the past, so when it comes to moving on from Cancelled, it might not be as easy as Mongeau thinks.

What did social media think?

In the comments of the podcast’s YouTube video, dozens of fans called out Mongeau. “Casually telling Brooke that she wants to delete the episodes and use the channel for something else was so mean and inconsiderate,” one commenter wrote.

“Tana saying she wants to keep the channel just for her own vlogs and delete the podcast episodes was NOT CLASSY at all,” another added. “Brooke helped build this channel as well.”

Advertisement

“Ew,” a third remarked. “Tana saying she wanted to delete the podcast videos left an awful taste in my mouth. That’s so disrespectful and unprofessional towards Brooke.”

Over on TikTok, users were more supportive of Tana. In one viral clip, which has amassed 1.7 million views, Jaime Scott (@jaimescott5577) gave her take on the drama. “This is the face of someone realising that they screwed up big time because Tana owns that YouTube channel and you do not,” she says, pointing to a freeze frame of Schofield’s face.

Unlike most YouTube listeners, Scott said that she “actually feels sorry for Tana because she’s trying to convince herself that she and Brooke are still friends.” Similarly, Tish (@tishtoking) opined that people were “overreacting” to Tana’s comments.

Advertisement

Cancelled will end later in 2025.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.