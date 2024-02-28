‘Nobody talks about how good it is’: Former Chick-fil-A worker shares the most underrated breakfast item

A former Chick-fil-A worker revealed why she believes the egg white grill is the most underrated breakfast item on the menu.

TikTok user Hailey Grant (@haileygrant00), who said she used to work at Chick-fil-A, sat in her car while eating chicken tenders as she shared hacks, secrets, and underrated items. Her video was viewed over 239,000 times.

“The grilled chicken club is so fire,” she said. “But you need to put the honey-roasted barbecue sauce on it.”

She then turned her attention over to the chicken minis. She recommended customers drizzle honey inside the chicken minis, saying it’s “so fire.”

Another “underrated” breakfast item that happens to be Grant’s favorite is the egg white grill. “Nobody talks about how good it is,” the content creator said. “I get that the chicken minis and chicken biscuits are good. Egg white grill does not compare to them. It is so much better.” Grant said “all of the employees” will say the egg white grill, which consists of egg whites and American cheese sandwiched between a Classic English Muffin, when asked what their favorite breakfast menu item is.

And according to the former Chick-fil-A worker, the diet and regular lemonades taste the same. “One is just, like, damn near no calories, and the other one is filled with sugar,” she claimed.

Then she shared a customer pet peeve. “We hate it when people come up and they say, ‘My pleasure,'” she said. She said customers usually say this in an attempt to receive free food. “Because that’s just not true,” she shared.

“Honey bbq on the egg white grill is the superior breakfast choice,” one viewer commented.

“EGG WHITE GRILL IS BOMB,” a second agreed.

“The egg white grill is the best thing on the menu morning, lunch or night!!! Put that on there all day please and thank you,” a third praised.

In addition, others revealed their favorite menu items.

“My fav breakfast is the chicken burrito, add bacon! She is so fat I can get two meals out of it,” one user shared.

“No but the mini yeast rolls w extra butter are SO good with some strawberry jam,” a second revealed.