Lawsuit over popular @SylvanianDrama TikTok series has been dropped, but will it ever return?

Epoch Company Ltd., the U.S. maker of Calico Critters, abruptly dropped its lawsuit against Sylvanian Drama, the TikTok and Instagram series where innocent-looking woodland toys star in twisted soap-opera–style skits.

Featured Video

The videos, created by Ireland-based Thea Von Engelbrechten since 2021, used Sylvanian Families—known as Calico Critters in the U.S. and Canada—to parody shows like Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars, all while tackling unhinged storylines like drug abuse, kidnapping, and toxic families.

The show’s haunting charm helped the account accumulate around 2.5 million TikTok followers and 1 million Instagram followers, along with several brand deals.

Advertisement

What’s the lawsuit about?

According to NBC News, Epoch’s April lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, accused the content creator of copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and unfair competition.

Among its issues was Von Engelbrechten’s use of promotional doll images as account icons and her monetization through branded content without permission. While there were past attempts to have some of Von Engelbrechten’s videos removed via a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice in late 2023, Epoch sued after claiming the two parties were unable to reach a permanent resolution.

NBC reports that Epoch’s filing demanded a jury trial, up to $150,000 in damages per work, and a permanent injunction against using the dolls. Settlement talks began by July, and a joint proposal was reportedly in the works heading into August.

Advertisement

Then, out of nowhere, Epoch withdrew the case—without explanation.

What happens to the viral account now?

Before the dismissal, Von Engelbrechten dropped hints. According to Ars Technica, she had recently asked followers to help rename her account and confirmed a new profile image, suggesting a behind-the-scenes resolution was near. The outlet reports that confirms Von Engelbrechten will pay her legal fees.

As of now, Sylvanian Drama remains dormant. No new videos have appeared this year, and the account handle remains unchanged.

Advertisement

Still, the voluntary dismissal signals that the show isn’t dead—just paused. Whether this is under a private agreement, a licensing deal, or a mutual understanding remains unclear.

Was the lawsuit more harmful than not?

Legal experts warn Epoch may have picked a poor fight. Trademark and copyright protections for characters like tiny fuzzy bunnies in costumes are thin, especially when the content arguably transforms them through satire.

Advertisement

As Alexandra Jane Roberts, a Northeastern University professor who has a special expertise in trademark law, told Ars Technica, “There’s only so many ways to make a small fuzzy bunny that doesn’t look like this.”

Fans have rallied behind Von Engelbrechten as well, accusing Epoch of alienating a built-in audience instead of seizing a collaborative opportunity.

As we’ve previously reported at The Daily Dot, the backlash highlighted how she elevated the brand’s visibility, with many critics noting that it was the Sylvanian Drama TikTok account that made them want to buy the toys, even as adults.

With this legal detour behind her, Sylvanian Drama may soon rise again—and free to run simmering satire through a field of impossibly well-dressed toy bunnies.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.