“Be friendly, but stop oversharing”: Can you be friends with your coworkers? 18 workers give their opinion

In the midst of the increasingly draining job market, one Redditor decided to put their spin on friendships in the workplace. Their question: can coworkers or can’t be your friends? Why or why not?

Many Redditors came forward to speak honesty and truth on the saying, with varying opinions on communication and favoritism. Others pointed out the importance of company culture, while some wanted them to be aware of oversharing.

1. Make wise choices

“You can make fantastic friends at work. You can also share too much with the wrong person at work and get completely screwed over. You just have to use your better judgment.” —u/Electric-Sheepskin

2. Don’t overshare

“Some of my coworkers are friends, and I socialize with them outside of work. But there are definitely coworkers who are not friends and would throw me under the bus. I avoid talking to them about my personal life.” —u/DarkMatterMinx

3. Be friendly, but don’t think that they’re your “friends”

“Some of my friends started off as coworkers, but yes, don’t assume you’re getting along at work means you’re friends.” —u/D-Rez

4. Stay professional

“That’s the problem, people try to be friends with their coworkers and instead of handling things professionally, now you’re trying not to hurt your relationship with Maddie when she’s doing terrible work and everyone knows it.” —u/TazzzTM

5. A different opinion

“Wrong, coworkers can be friends. The business isn’t “a family” though. If you died, your coworkers would probably be sad. The company is already posting a job ad.” —u/tyhad1

6. Beware of backstabbers

“When things go down, they may reveal your secrets to save their job.” —u/Big_Corgi_9962

“I’ve been fooled by thinking a co-worker was a friend a few times. There was one I texted with a lot, probably every day, until I left the company. Suddenly, she stopped replying to my texts.” —u/AprTompkins

8. Straight up honesty

“Don’t s*** where you eat.” —u/holdongangy

9. There’s one kind of person, and then there’s another

“I believe the phrase to an extent. Some coworkers I’ve had are genuinely friendly/good people.” —u/RandomRedditPerson01

10. Lifelong friends

“Absolutely not. I’m in my 60s and I’m still friends with some of the people that I worked with at McDonald’s when I was 16.” —u/jpgrfan16

11. Friendship outside of the workplace

“They become my friends once they leave the company or organization lol.” —u/bookishwayfarer

12. “Work friends”

“Coworkers at work are work friends. Don’t get them mixed up with your homie that sits with you at 2 am on a Friday night in the middle of vacation.” —u/sock0puppet

13. Stand your ground

“Be friendly, but stop oversharing. Be kind, be guarded. Stay approachable, not vulnerable.” —u/oioi_aava

14. Looking out for themselves

“The reason I’ll say yes is most people are going to protect their own skin no matter what when it comes to their livelihood.” —u/brkfstcat

15. Two sides of one’s persona

“I like a firewall between my personal and professional life. It’s part of my well-being strategy.” —u/No_Salad_68

