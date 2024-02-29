‘June has officially quit. She handed this to me’: Walmart worker asks customer to quit for her, hand in her blue vest

A Walmart worker approached a customer, handing her work vest, with a strange request, can she quit for her? In the 2-minute video, the Walmart customer, TikToker Lilroxy (@userolixy0r204) captured the event.

“I am walking into Walmart looking down at my phone and went to a cart in the middle of the entryway. This beautiful lady comes to me and asks if I knew where customer service was,” Lilroxy explained.

“I pointed and she handed me her Walmart Employee vest and resigned from her position that very moment,” she wrote in the caption of her video.

Lilroxy proceeded to find a manager to inform them of June’s quitting. When she found one, she explained the situation. “I hate to inform you, but June has officially quit. … She handed this to me when I walked in and got my cart and asked me to come take it to you, and she said she’s done,” Lilroxy said.

In the video, the manager appeared confused, trying to make sense of the situation, and asked Lilroxy, “You know her?”

“No, I don’t I’m here just to shop,” Lilroxy shared and then explained, “I walked in, she said, ‘Do you know where customer service is?’ And, like, ‘Please hand them this.'” The manager apologized and said they will look into it.

Lilroxy then proceeded to explain that this isn’t the first time she has been involved in a situation a this Walmart.

“The last time I was here, as soon as I parked, your loss prevention was chasing a white male, and I’m the one who ran out in the parking lot and got the license plate number and gave the license plate number to the two gentlemen that were outside,” she detailed. “Yeah, it’s been, it’s been a crazy time,” she explained.

@userolixy0r204 Most random experience that happened today. I am walking into Walmart looking down at my phone and went to a cart in the middle of the entry way. This beautiful lady comes to me and asks if i knew where customer service was… I pointed and she handed me her Walmart Employee vest and resigned from her position that very moment. I hugged her, congratulated her on her future endeavors and waved her goodbye June, the door greater at Walmart, if you or your family sees this.. 🫡❤️💛❤️ I hope you live tour life to the fullest!!! ♬ original sound – Lilroxy

The viral video has 944,000 views and thousands of comments. Many viewers commented on what drove June to quit, sharing similar experiences.

“Poor lady must’ve gone through pure hell at work to do this. Thank you for being there for her. I used to work for that company. I know,” one viewer commented.

Another added, “I’ve been working retail for 23 years I worked for Walmart for one week and walked out in the middle of my shift as well.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lilroxy via TikTok and Walmart via email for comment.