‘It’ll be a lot cheaper, but it’s very similar to the chai’: Customer reveals hack to order milk tea at Dunkin’

A Dunkin’ customer posted a viral video showing how to order an iced milk tea for cheaper than a chai latte.

TikTok user @thotropica has reached over 6,400 likes on her video by the publication of this story. She captioned her video, “if you’ve ever wondered if you can get milk tea at dunkin,” followed by the man dancing and boba tea emojis.

To begin, @thotropica says she has never tried to order a milk tea from Dunkin’ before, so she’s not sure if it “can be accomplished.”

“But I have rewards points for a free iced tea,” she adds. “So if this works out, it’ll be a lot cheaper.”

The TikToker says the iced milk tea is similar to a chai latte because she will be adding churro syrup. “We’ll see!” she adds before driving to Dunkin’.

Upon arrival, @thotropica records herself ordering at the drive-thru window.

“Can I please do a small, iced black tea,” she asks. “And can I add two pumps of churro syrup to that?”

As the barista repeats her order back to her, @thotropica adds, “Can I add almond milk to that so it’s really milky, kind of like a chai?”

As she drives forward to pick up her order, @thotropica says, “OK, that sounds promising. She wasn’t weirded out like I thought she might be.”

When the TikToker brings her drink into the camera frame, she first notices that Dunkin’ gave her a medium drink when she had ordered a small one. “Maybe this was like for proportions. I got it for free anyways ’cause I used my points,” she says.

Before trying the drink, she jokingly prays, “If you can hear us Dunkin’ CEOs, please let this drink be good.”

“I’m kind of scared this is gonna throw the ratios off because I only did two pumps of syrup,” she adds.

After taking her first sip, @thotropica nods her head and says, “OK, this slaps. Oh my gosh.”

“This is so refreshing,” she continues. “I’m so glad we accomplished this together, you guys.”

According to the online ordering feature, a small Iced Chai Latte costs $5.08 at Dunkin’. The Daily Dot contacted a Dunkin’ location in Austin, Texas, where the Dot is based, to find the cost of @thotropica’s drink. The worker reported that a small Iced Tea with almond milk and two pumps of churro syrup would cost $3.24. The TikToker’s iced milk tea hack saves her $1.84 before taxes.

One viewer said in the comments section, “It’s like boba tea without boba I’m STUNNED AND RUNNING TO GET MY CAR KEYS.”

A barista left an informative comment telling @thotropica, “I speak for all baristas when I say nothing you order can possibly surprise us, we’ve heard it all. So get what you like and go nuts lol.”

“YAYYYY we love to hear this,” @thotropica responded.

The Daily Dot reached out to @thotropica via TikTok comment and Dunkin’ via email.