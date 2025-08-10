“Y’all are sick”: Has tomato girl summer gone too far? Heinz announces Ketchup smoothie, and customers are divided on the taste

The world of smoothies has flooded everyone’s FYP for quite some time now. From celeb-inspired Erewhon smoothies to DIYs of the blended beverage, it never fails to serve as the moment in the spotlight.

Now, Smoothie King is throwing its two cents into the smoothie game with something a bit more daring — and tangy.

Heinz Ketchup Smoothie at Smoothie King

Heinz Ketchup teamed up with Smoothie King to create a monstrosity of a drink: the Heinz Tomato Ketchup Smoothie.

Smoothie King is releasing a ketchup-flavored smoothie in collaboration with Heinz pic.twitter.com/S0kMmdsJ6K — Vaultedmag (@vaultedmag) August 6, 2025

To bring in a fruity flavor for the smoothie, the ingredients included are Acai sorbet, apple juice, strawberries, and raspberries. Then, actual Heinz Ketchup tops it all off for a tangy finish.

For those who are curious about the smoothie, it was released on August 6 at select Smoothie King locations nationwide. Only available for a limited time, the five markets and cities that will be getting the tangy and fruity taste of the smoothie are Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Miami, New York City, and a part of northern New Jersey.

Reactions to the smoothie are hilarious

Customers who have tried the smoothie have given mixed reactions so far. It seems the novelty factor is what’s bringing the interest, not necessarily that thy think they’ll like the smoothie.

TikToker @baileyfink_ called herself a “Heinz lover,” and said she “would definitely get this again.”

Others took videos of themselves reacting to the flavor, making disgusted faces.

So, is it a fruit or not? Some people believe so, others used the drink release as a way to spark some possible ideas on other bizarre drinks.

“LOL what’s next, a mayonnaise smoothie?” one commenter wrote.

“Ketchup is a smoothie. Tomatoes are a fruit after all,” a second commenter wrote.

“Colman’s English Mustard smoothie or get out,” a third commenter wrote.

“Where’s the mustard and mayonnaise flavors?” a fourth person wrote.

Other commenters were less than pleasant about the release of the ketchup smoothie.

One person wrote, “That sounds absolutely disgusting. Obviously marketed for kids as only kids use ketchup.”

A second person wrote, “y’all are sick, I’ll try it.”

A third person wrote, “I’ve never wanted to taste something less.”

A fourth person wrote, “That’s the worst idea I’ve heard all day.”

