“Two Dollar Tree”: Shoppers call for boycott after spotting red dots all over store shelves

A TikTok video of bright red stickers covering merchandise at Dollar Tree is causing backlash among shoppers, who say the budget chain’s latest price hikes are the final straw. Posted by creator @peachyymaddi, the July 25, 2025, video revealed an in-store sign warning that red-dotted items now cost $1.50 “unless otherwise marked”

Featured Video

The footage, which has racked up over 3.8 million views, has fueled calls for boycotts and comparisons to pricier rivals like Dollar General.

Many shoppers said they’re disgusted by price increases they believe to be motivated by greed. Some said they can find higher quality versions of the same items for less money at stores like Walmart or grocery chain HEB. The store that used to be a go-to during tough times is now a place customers avoid.

Advertisement

“They don’t deserve to be called Dollar Tree anymore 😤.”

What do the red dots at Dollar Tree mean?

After nearly forty years of maintaining their namesake’s price, in 2021 Dollar Tree raised its prices from $1.00 to $1.25. Then in 2024, the store announced they planned to “expand the multi-price assortment by over 300 items at price points ranging from $1.50 to $7.”

Advertisement

Dollar Tree is now a multi-priced retailer. The red stickers mean an item costs more now, or is due for a price increase shortly. The stickers modify the pricing of unmarked items or update out-of-date prices printed on packaging.

“Two Dollar Tree” becomes a reality; customers say price hikes have pushed the store out of the “budget” category.

@peachyymaddi shares content for budget-conscious shoppers. The post attracted millions of views and over a thousand comments. Commenters claimed the chain could go out of business because the price increases have alienated low-income communities, and people will stop going there.

Advertisement

“Feel bad for the worker who had to put those marks over EVERYTHING.”

“Dollar tree ain’t hitting the same anymore.”

Advertisement

“Yeah, I ended up buying $2 items yesterday. When I found out, I was not happy. Dollar tree is now Dollar General Junior.”

Why are prices going up at Dollar Tree?

Business Insider reported that Dollar Tree raised prices in response to tariffs placed on imports from China. The retailer claimed to have taken a $70 million hit after US tariffs targeting China reached 145% in April 2025.

Advertisement

A Dollar Tree manager commented on @peachyymaddi’s post and said to, respectfully, get used to it.

“🤣🫡 As a Dollar Tree store manager I’m here to warn y’all that pretty much everything will be marked more by October.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.