‘No cashiers’: Viewers divided over Walmart shopper complaining about lack of room for bags at self-checkout

Since the advent of the self-checkout lane in grocery stores and larger retailers, customers have had many frustrations with the self-service systems.

Whether it is over the level of oversight from store employees who previously would have manned traditional checkout lines or a desire to not have to worry about bagging their own groceries, customers have found many things to dislike about self-checkout.

One Walmart shopper is airing her frustrations online, this time about the amount of space shoppers are given to place bags of their purchased items while continuing to pull items out of their shopping carts. In the TikTok post by content creator Hannah Anzo (@hannahanzo), she shares that when there are no traditional checkout lanes available, she frequently runs out of space to place her bags when she has a cart full of groceries.

“I have a question that I’m running into—this problem right here at the Walmart checkout,” she says in the video. “I have a cart full of groceries. When I have a bag—it’s happening right now—I filled up this section.”

Anzo shows the full shelves at the checkout kiosk, before panning to her still-filled cart. “I still have a bunch of stuff in my cart,” she says. “I can maybe stick one bag there. But I’m out of space. I’m going to have to start putting bags of groceries on the ground. Where do I put this?”

She shows the lack of space in the video, facetiously asking viewers to help her find more space since it is not provided for shoppers in-store.

“I don’t understand, where do the bags go?” she continues. “I don’t have enough room to put them back in the stroller yet. Where do we go? Do I carry them in my arms out to my car, along with my toddler? I have no idea, somebody tell me. I have no room. I’m going to put it all on top of my clearance meats, like, where do I put this?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Anzo via email as well as to Walmart via contact form regarding the video.

Several viewers, missing that the poster had said there were no regular checkouts open when she was shopping, chided her for choosing a self-checkout with that many groceries in her cart.

“That’s why self check is 20 items or less,” one commenter wrote.

“When your cart is this full, you go to a cashier,” another wrote. “I thought that was the common knowledge rule.”

“Why would you go to self checkout with that many groceries?” a third asked.

Others were quick to point out that this was likely the poster’s only option, as they also frequently find self-checkout to be the only option available.

“Foe the people saying that’s why it’s 20 items or.less, most Walmarts are going total self check out now,” one commented.

“At the Walmarts by me they only have small self checkouts,” another commenter wrote.

“They put in 52 self check outs and there are zero cashiers in both our local Walmarts,” a further user said.