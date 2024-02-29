Organizers of disastrous Wonka event confronted on camera by furious parents—admit it was all done with AI

Video of a confrontation between outraged customers and organizers of the now infamous Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow is going viral online.

But many are still left with questions after failing to decipher the heavy Scottish accents in the clip.

obsessed with the customers confronting the event organiser of the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience. I'm shaking! pic.twitter.com/bTtEfFZZkU — 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🫧 (@SianThymes) February 29, 2024

The fiasco began earlier this week after families descended onto the event, which, according to its website, promised everything from “giant sweets, vibrant blooms, mysterious looking sculptures, and magical surprises” to “mind-expanding projections, optical marvels, and exhibits that transport you into the realm of creativity.”

Yet despite the website showing fantastical images of a colored dreamscape, the event itself turned out to be anything but. Children were left screaming and crying at the abysmal display as well as a bizarre cast of characters hired to run the event.

Typos that littered the advertisements also raised concerns the whole thing had been dreamed up by artificial intelligence.

A ‘Willy Wonka’ “immersive experience” that promised to transport fans into a “magical realm” left kids in tears.



The event turned out to be such a letdown that customers called the police and compared the attraction to a “meth lab.” pic.twitter.com/h0tGykPzzY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 28, 2024

In the viral clip, an individual associated with the so-called experience admits that the images on the website were entirely generated by AI, stirring patrons to accuse the event organizers of false advertising.

“It’s a total scam!” one woman says as the organizer promises refunds.

In the video, a man on the left says, “We guarantee a full refund starting on Monday.”

When confronted about the pictures and sets not lining up, he says “we used artificial intelligence to generate” the backdrops.

“You’ve scammed children,” one lady adds, to which what appears to be a security guard says, “I’ve done nothing.”

But beyond that, according to some users on X, it remains entirely unclear what else was said.

“Need someone to add subtitles,” one user wrote.

“Nobody understood a thing,” another added. “We need the subtitles AND receipts !!”

Not everyone had an issue with the accents, though. Some users argued that the heavy Scottish accents made the clip and the entire controversy that much better.

“Truly think Glaswegian accents are the best accents out there. ‘Theere’s no’ enough ahnfeermayshun on Fayceboook’ it’s my absolute FAVORITE, I love it so much, my GOD,” one user said.

Truly think Glaswegian accents are the best accents out there.



"Theere's no' enough ahnfeermayshun on Fayceboook"



it's my absolute FAVORITE, I love it so much, my GOD. https://t.co/FRiuBxa1gn — Casey! (@Muirin007) February 29, 2024

“With the number of people asking for subtitles for this clip, I’ve convinced myself that my superpower is understanding Glaswegian accents,” one user proclaimed.

With the number of people asking for subtitles for this clip, I’ve convinced myself that my superpower is understanding Glaswegian accents https://t.co/HTCy7OOu9q — Terridactyl ⭐️🖤♥️🖤🤍🦡 (@terrinh73) February 29, 2024

Regardless of how much anyone online can glean from the clip, the Scottish Wanka saga is undoubtedly the most viral incident to take place so far this year and has already spawned countless memes.

And with every new picture, video, and interview, the Wanka story only gains more steam.