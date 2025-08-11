“There’s a big difference”: Viral Chipotle “hack” claims a quick name swap could get you bigger portions. TikTokers say it works

A new trend has been quietly taking over food delivery and ordering habits online, with women placing their takeout orders under male names. It is fairly common for women to use male names on food delivery apps for safety reasons. By signaling that a man is home, the hope is to deter unwanted advances from delivery drivers.

Featured Video

Recently, however, a different motivation has come to light. Women are now using male names because they believe men receive bigger portions of food. This isn’t just hearsay, either, but rather it’s becoming a widely discussed phenomenon on TikTok.

TikTok theory says male names get more generous food portions

TikToker Emily Joy Lemus (@emilyjoylemus) shared the theory after conducting informal experiments and made a series of TikTok videos about her experience. She placed identical Chipotle orders under male and female names at different locations. Her results showed that male-named orders came with 10-30g more food each time. This small difference piqued the interest of viewers, who tested the theory out on their own or shared similar experiences in the comments.

Advertisement

Several users reported that this trick worked for them, too. One wrote, “I tested this theory with my fave Chipotle. The portions had been SO skimpy lately. I made them men’s names and sure enough: packed!”

Another shared a story from in-person ordering, saying, “My husband and I met up separately to order and pay there. I was obviously pregnant as well, we ordered the same bowl. He got twice the meat and a way bigger portion of everything else.” These accounts suggest the bias isn’t limited to delivery but appears in face-to-face service as well.

The trend extends beyond restaurants. People also said pretending to have a husband or a male companion helped them score better deals from contractors and service providers like plumbers and electricians. This pattern implies a deeper, systemic bias in how men and women are treated in everyday transactions.

Advertisement

Lemus didn’t just test the theory on Chipotle, however, and came back with a test at the Mediterranean restaurant CAVA as well.

Mixed experiences and responses from customers and workers alike

Despite the buzz, some restaurant employees have dismissed the idea that men get more food intentionally. Former and current Chipotle workers chimed in online, saying their stores don’t weigh food or check names.

Advertisement

“As a Chipotle worker we don’t look at the name 😑 we just tryna get the job done stop assuming the worst thx 🫨” said one Chipotle employee. A current manager added, “Im a manager at chipotle and I promise, we don’t care about the names.😂 we make the orders as quickly as possible for anyone no matter what gender you are to get them out by the expected time.”

Still, many argue it’s a case of unconscious bias, a subtle but persistent effect of societal norms. One commenter pointed out, “Everyone in the comments saying ‘we don’t do that in chipotle’ like I’ve seen for YEARS that women are served smaller portions in restaurants. The point is its an unconscious bias. The patriarchy!”

Redditors echoed this frustration, sharing stories about ordering under male names to get more food. One woman admitted she felt guilty and switched back to her own name, but found it unfair that men naturally received larger portions.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.