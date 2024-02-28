‘The fact that yall was able to pull this off at FIVE GUYS’: Customers share how to get 2 burgers for the price of 1 at Five Guys

Five Guys has garnered a reputation for being on the pricier side of fast food. With prices increasing since 2021, customers online have complained about breaking the bank for their meals. One customer spent $70 on two meals, and another said they spent $22 on the “smallest” meal at the restaurant.

So it’s no surprise that viewers are finding it impressive and shocking that a pair of customers found a way to hack the system at Five Guys.

TikTok couple Nate and Sarah (@nateandsaraheats) have 97,000 followers and are known for their budget-friendly food hacks, like only spending $15 on a dinner date at Texas Roadhouse.

While the couple sits in the car, Sarah kicks off the video. “How to get two burgers for the price of one at Five Guys,” she starts.

“Next time you’re at Five Guys, just order a double cheeseburger with all the toppings,” Nate says. “And make sure to get an extra bun on the side.”

The couple encourages customers to make a burger using the extra bun and one of the patties from the double cheeseburger. In addition, they recommend only ordering one french fry since the Five Guys fry portions are “huge” (here’s why). By purchasing only one double cheeseburger and a small fry, the couple spent $16.98—not bad when split up into two meals.

“That’s two meals for less than half the price of buying them separately,” Sarah concludes.

The Daily Dot reached out to @nateandsaraheats via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. Their video racked up over 198,000 views.

In the comments section, while most viewers praised the couple for their ingenuity, a few said asking for a bun on the side would throw a spanner in the plan.

“That’s pretty genius hack honestly l! especially if your kid only wants cheese and burger with no toppings!” one viewer praised.

“The fact that yall was able to pull this off at FIVE GUYS,” a second applauded.

“Most of the time they won’t give you a bun on the side bc they know what you’re tryna do,” a third claimed.

And another backed this last notion, claiming they tried the hack and it “didn’t work” because “they wouldn’t give extra bun!”

So if you want to try this hack yourself, maybe it’s best to BYOB (Bring Your Own Bun).