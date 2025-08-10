Advertisement
“90% air”: 15 examples of sneakflation pilfering your bank account

“They came for the pool noodles.”

As inflation continues, companies are pulling out all the stops to suck more cash out of consumers without directly raising prices. This phenomenon, often called “sneakflation,” seeks to lower the amount or quality of a product without lowering the price or to hit you with hidden fees.

It’s an infuriating practice guaranteed to outrage customers who notice, but they keep doing it anyway.

Sneakflation, shrinkflation, sadflation

Many have already heard the term “shrinkflation,” which describes the practice of reducing the amount of a consumable product sold in the same size of packaging at the same price. Shoppers often buy these items without noticing the change, at least until it’s too late.

Sneakflation includes this, but also encompasses practices like switching out better ingredients for something cheaper or adding surprise fees to the bill. It’s anything that sneakily puts more financial burden on average shoppers, already overburdened with a rising cost of living and stagnated wages.

For example, in 2024, one Cadbury egg lover noticed that the mini-eggs suddenly tasted different. TikToker @realmelissasimo investigated and found many others had noticed a change, resulting in a rash of bad reviews. Though the company refused to confirm a recipe alteration, they did famously make a switch away from real milk chocolate in 2008.

Instead, the candy giant started using cheaper vegetable oil to save itself money without passing on the savings to you.

15 more cases of sneakflation

There are plenty more examples of sneakflation all about the internet as angry shoppers expose it wherever they find it. Here are some of the worst cases:

1. Bigger cardboard tubes in your toilet paper roll

2. Angel hair pool noodles

They came for the pool noodles
byu/BeastBellies inshrinkflation
3. Half gallon no more

The “half gallon” on the left is about 5 oz short of a true half gallon
byu/beerfest inshrinkflation

4. Replacing your bag of pet food with a smaller one

Email Notice from Chewy (about autoship products)
byu/TorribleTwunt inshrinkflation
5. Noticeably smaller cans of coffee

6. Your kale is now mostly stems

7. That soap container might look bigger, but it’s not

Two refill containers of 'fresh liquid hand soap.' One looks thinner but contains 56 FL oz while the one next to it contains 50 FL oz.
u/wwefan360 via Reddit

8. There’s barely any glue in there

Super glue 90% air
byu/AmperDon inshrinkflation
9. Who are these tiny tampons for?

@realmelissasimo If you’re seeing what I’m seeing, then according to Tampax, People Magazine, Glamour Magazine, and Health Digest, our eyes are broken… and our flows are also simultaneously getting heavier. It’s not them. It’s us. #period #groceryshopping #corporategreed #shameless #gaslighting ♬ original sound – Melissa Simonson

10. Fewer pills and they’re more expensive?

11. They’re not even trying with the string cheese

Individual packages of string cheese in wildly different lengths.
u/jerkspamz via Reddit

12. Can they make candy any tinier?

@maryluxelife

Hope everyone had a happy Halloween!

♬ original sound – Mary | Famous Person
13. Those new airline fees

14. Almost nothing in your ice cream

Entire carton had the equivalent of about 3 cherries
byu/tuotone75 inshrinkflation
15. Three cookies per bag

@sewingwithwinnie Anyone else see this happening more and more? 🤪#shrinkflation #inflation #economy #inflation2025 #motherscookies #target #humor ♬ original sound – Winnie Kaleigh 🎀

