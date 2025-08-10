“90% air”: 15 examples of sneakflation pilfering your bank account

As inflation continues, companies are pulling out all the stops to suck more cash out of consumers without directly raising prices. This phenomenon, often called “sneakflation,” seeks to lower the amount or quality of a product without lowering the price or to hit you with hidden fees.

It’s an infuriating practice guaranteed to outrage customers who notice, but they keep doing it anyway.

Sneakflation, shrinkflation, sadflation

Many have already heard the term “shrinkflation,” which describes the practice of reducing the amount of a consumable product sold in the same size of packaging at the same price. Shoppers often buy these items without noticing the change, at least until it’s too late.

Sneakflation includes this, but also encompasses practices like switching out better ingredients for something cheaper or adding surprise fees to the bill. It’s anything that sneakily puts more financial burden on average shoppers, already overburdened with a rising cost of living and stagnated wages.

For example, in 2024, one Cadbury egg lover noticed that the mini-eggs suddenly tasted different. TikToker @realmelissasimo investigated and found many others had noticed a change, resulting in a rash of bad reviews. Though the company refused to confirm a recipe alteration, they did famously make a switch away from real milk chocolate in 2008.

Instead, the candy giant started using cheaper vegetable oil to save itself money without passing on the savings to you.

15 more cases of sneakflation

There are plenty more examples of sneakflation all about the internet as angry shoppers expose it wherever they find it. Here are some of the worst cases:

1. Bigger cardboard tubes in your toilet paper roll

Thought my eyes were playing tricks on me, but nope. The tube is larger on my brand new 🧻. #shrinkflation pic.twitter.com/sruYKS2zCe — Mike Busby (@MikeBusby6) March 13, 2022

2. Angel hair pool noodles

3. Half gallon no more

4. Replacing your bag of pet food with a smaller one

5. Noticeably smaller cans of coffee

6. Your kale is now mostly stems

You’ve heard of shrinkflation, but can we talk about SNEAKFLATION?

For years bagged kale was reasonably well trimmed. Not anymore. pic.twitter.com/TWpV30mzJy — Dr. Susan Hough (@SeismoSue) June 21, 2025

7. That soap container might look bigger, but it’s not

8. There’s barely any glue in there

9. Who are these tiny tampons for?

10. Fewer pills and they’re more expensive?

Serious inflation is coming folks, get your wallets ready. I invented a new word for it: sneakflation.



Two months ago 24 pills were $12, now 12 pills are $9. A 33% increase.



Plus the company saves a lot because there is only 1 aluminum package inside the box instead of 2. pic.twitter.com/dB9f0rfvD2 — Madison’s Lumber Prices (@LumberNews) May 2, 2021

11. They’re not even trying with the string cheese

12. Can they make candy any tinier?

13. Those new airline fees

Air Canada will charge you 300% more to extend your time to destination from 1 hr 40 to 17 hr 10. Make sense @DrPippaM ? Super Sneakflation substack btw. pic.twitter.com/qm0VSVajMi — j p goguen (@pringlefarm) July 22, 2022

14. Almost nothing in your ice cream

15. Three cookies per bag

