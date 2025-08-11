“They won’t be able to recover from this”: Cracker Barrel is testing a modernized remodel, and customers are split over the new look

Restaurant and gift shop chain Cracker Barrel ditches its nostalgic branding for a modern remodel at select locations. However, guests share split opinions on the brand’s glow-up.

Is Cracker Barrel rebranding?

While Cracker Barrel was previously known for its vintage, “old country store” vibe, some diners recently noticed that some stores appear more sanitized.

Instead of warm lighting and wood finishes, the brand has painted over many of its walls in gray and white and switched to cool lighting.

In an interview with CBS News, Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino explains that many locations will receive “a different color palette, updated lighting, more comfortable seating, and simplified decor and fixtures.” She cites the company’s declining “relevancy” as the reason behind the rebrand.

She continues, “The goal, simply put, was to freshen things in such a way as to be noticeable and attractive but still feel like Cracker Barrel.”

What do guests think of the remodel?

Despite the company’s hope for more relevance, the rebrand garners bad attention on social media. Many diners say they enjoy the nostalgic decor more than the modern remodel.

TikToker Count Scapula (@countscapula) pans around the dining room at a Cracker Barrel. The walls are white, with framed, vintage posters.

“They’ve whitewashed the old country store. You guys had an aesthetic. It was fine, wtf is this? I feel uncomfortable,” the caption reads.

Another, Coach Larry Joe (@coachlarryjoe), compares the rebrand to furniture stores Pier 1 and IKEA. “When we come to Cracker Barrel, we come for that old country store type of feel,” he says. “You look like any other brand large market store. You’re losing your feel.”

Another woman posts a video of her grimacing as she looks around the newly remodelled Cracker Barrel. The caption reads, “I prefer the darker cozier look, I also don’t like change.. but…”

In the comments, other Cracker Barrel regulars share split opinions on the remodel.

“Cleaner? Yeah, looks better,” one writes.

“I mean, it’s not bad, but it’s also no longer nostalgic,” another says.

“They won’t be able to recover from this. They have killed the brand, and the food freaking sucks now,” a third suggests.

One commenter attributes the change to the modernizing of brands at many fast food chains, saying, “This is what happened to all the iconic fast food places. Now they all look like boxes and sterile. Sad.”

Another offers a different theory, saying, “Ngl, The new remodel looks like the new snooty rich people from the city moved and decided they wanted to play ‘country living’.”

