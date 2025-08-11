“Not like I was looking or anything”: Jon and Kate Gosselin are still having drama all these years later, this time over being blocked on social media

Nearly two decades after the release of their hit show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, the now-divorced couple still throws shade at each other on social media.

Featured Video

What’s the drama between Jon and Kate?

Jon and Kate Gosselin starred on the reality show with their eight children, one set of twins and one set of sextuplets. The show offered a peek into how they parented their large family. However, the couple’s constant fighting left a lasting impression on fans.

Advertisement

In 2009, the couple announced their divorce at the end of the five-season show.

Since the divorce, Jon and Kate have gone back and forth, occasionally throwing jabs at each other online. The couple split physical custody of all eight kids, with Kate having sole legal custody.

The family pops in and out of the limelight as the children reach adulthood, sharing their candid experiences of growing up. Jon’s DJ appearances recently made news as a surprising side hobby for the former reality star.

Sixteen years after the divorce, Jon reignites one-sided drama with Kate. In a TikTok posted on Aug. 10, Jon says he recently discovered that Kate blocked him on social media.

Advertisement

“I can’t see anything. Not like I was looking or anything. But I find it very interesting,” he says.

Kate has not addressed Jon’s video; instead, she posts about her daily routine and seemingly ignores comments asking about the drama on her TikTok account.

What do fans of the show think?

In the comments, fans of the reality series weigh in on the drama.

Advertisement

“Y’all been arguing since I was 10 years old,” one writes.

“LMAOOO JON AND KATE DRAMA WELCOME BACK 2008,” another exclaims.

“What year is this? Why is there Jon and Kate drama on my FYP,” a third remarks.

Others take sides, referencing decades-old drama between the ex-couple.

Advertisement

“Jon’s obsession with Kate needs to be studied, considering she hasn’t mentioned him in the media since the divorce,” a commenter says.

“Older me watching the show last year realized Kate was, in fact, the problem. I couldn’t have dealt with her micromanaging, always right self either,” another says.

“Growing up is picking Jon in the divorce,” a third adds.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.