“Y’all un-gatekept a little too hard”: Social media is ruining Canal Street, potentially causing police raids

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a take that cuts against typical social media behavior: We should all gatekeep a little more.

Evie (@evieishongery), a New Yorker, said she’s seen more and more Canal Street sellers getting busted by police—and blames people who post about them online or spread their whereabouts by word of mouth.

“If you’ve been hanging out in the neighborhood,” she said, “you’ll notice that there’s a police raid on that main street corner every 30 minutes or so.”

Yes, selling counterfeit goods is illegal, and Canal Street’s reputation for knockoff designer bags isn’t exactly a secret. While it’s not a federal crime to purchase a fake purse for personal use, trafficking them can result in fines and jail time.

Still, Evie argued that people have gotten too loud, and it’s costing sellers their livelihoods.

“Y’all un-gatekept a little too hard,” she said. As of Friday, her video had racked up over 7,600 views. “Stop talking about it on TikTok.”

Have there been more police raids on Canal Street?

Recent reports suggest there are, though those headlines likely don’t capture the pace of what locals like Evie and others say they see every day.

In November 2024, a couple said they were trampled by street vendors fleeing police. Then, in January, amNewYork reported that the New York Police Department’s Community Response Team shut down multiple illegal vendors after weeks of complaints from Chinatown residents who said the streets had become so packed that pedestrians could barely move.

Social media posts also point to ongoing crackdowns. Sidewalks have been cleared, derelict vehicles have been towed, and vendors have been seen packing up and disappearing as police cars arrive.

In July, one content creator said police raided a vendor “out of nowhere” during his first-ever visit to Canal Street.

“Not even a pair of sunglasses left on the ground,” he said. He defended the vendors, adding, “These people are just trying to make a living.”

Another video from the same month shows a group of sellers hurriedly wheeling away carts as a squad car approaches.

Why are so many people flocking to Canal Street?

Part of it has to do with the Labubu craze. According to The New York Post, knockoffs of the viral Little Monster dolls have taken over the Chinatown market, with tourists and locals snapping up the obvious fakes.

But Canal Street’s draw goes way beyond trendy toys. It’s long been a hotspot for fake designer handbags. Some vendors openly sell cheap, clearly counterfeit bags. Others deal in “superfakes”—high-quality replicas that closely resemble the real thing. Those are usually found through backchannels or tucked away in back rooms.

In her video, even Evie admitted it takes work to find the good bags. She hinted that she knows where to go, but refused to share, saying tattlers are “ruining people’s lives.”

Some New Yorkers say Canal Street isn’t the same

Many viewers who watched Evie’s video agreed that people talking too much about Canal Street have ruined the experience for both shoppers and vendors.

“They have ruined the whole system and experience,” one commenter wrote. “I’ve gone for years before it was popular, and now? It’s awful.”

“Omg yes please keep it on the down low,” said another.

“WHATEVER HAPPENED TO SECRETS,” a third viewer quipped.

“As a true New Yorker, I agree with this,” added a fourth one. “It’s not like how it used to be.”

Not everyone was on board, though. Some content creators said they didn’t realize they were supposed to keep quiet about Canal Street or where to find the best knockoffs.

“Who was gatekeeping Canal Street?” one asked. “It’s been famous for fakes for decades.”

“It’s meant to be a secret? I used to work there, they have their inventory laid out on a street … and solicit whoever is walking by,” said another.

To those pushing back, Evie clarified she never said Canal Street itself was a secret—but argued that a rise in TikTok videos and social media chatter has triggered more police raids.

“Be for real, you’re putting words in my mouth,” she said. “I’m Chinese and I go there for essentials 2-3 times a week!! Saw it with my eyes!!”

