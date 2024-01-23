We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A DoorDash customer confronting a delivery driver who allegedly ate some of her cookies, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) pushing a debunked conspiracy theory about vaccines being injected into pork, an exclusive report about how unsealed Epstein documents are aiding new cases aimed at taking down the “Epstein Enterprise,” and how Jason Kelce’s shirtless celebration at the Chiefs-Bills game became a viral moment online.

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Problematic on TikTok” column for you.

A DoorDash customer has gone viral after sharing a video of her confronting her delivery driver , accusing him of eating some of the cookies she ordered.

A well-known conspiracy (that has been debunked numerous times) concerning vaccines being injected into pork was spotlighted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

First, they went viral. Now they’re being used to support at least one legal case aimed at what some lawyers have called the “Epstein Enterprise.”

Jason Kelce, the brother of NFL player Travis Kelce, became a viral moment online for his behavior at the recent playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

Men are weaponizing incompetence on TikTok and can’t clean up hot sauce

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her "Problematic on TikTok" column.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚢 This cruise worker revealed a very morbid fact that is causing quite a stir online: People often die while on vacation during longer term cruises.

🥪 In a viral video, this Subway worker says a customer had them make a sandwich, then walked out after seeing cost .

🍳 At many hotels, complimentary breakfast is the standard. It may not be the best food, but at least it’s free. That’s what this trio thought when they went to their hotel’s breakfast buffet, only to find out they weren’t getting the deal they thought they were .

☕ Starbucks’ mobile ordering system was designed in part to help customers avoid lines. But after a barista blasted a customer for placing their mobile order right in front of her, viewers agree that we may be abusing the technology.

🍓 A woman online brought forth an interesting question regarding the existence of strawberry juice , but the answer’s not easily gettable.

🍴 This Texas Roadhouse server went viral for sharing how much she made during a recent blizzard . Spoiler alert: It’s not much.

🍲 An Applebee’s customer shared all of the food she was able to get as part of the chain’s all-you-can-eat promotion, which recently made its return.

💻 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why you can’t take a screenshot of a TV show or movie on your computer.

When you think of all-seeing beings, you probably think of someone like a 100-eyed Greek mythology creature or Santa Claus. Garbage truck drivers probably don’t come to mind.

However, a TikToker and garbage truck driver is here to remind you never to underestimate the power of technology.

TikToker Dave (@trashman.dave) amassed 607,000 views by showing how his truck is equipped with a camera that shows—in full color and detail—what exactly residents are throwing away.

“Just remember, if you ever try to be slick with the trash man, we see everything,” he says in the video. “But for $20, we can forget an awful lot.”

