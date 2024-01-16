‘There’s fruit punch but like’: Woman wonders why there’s no strawberry juice sold in stores? It’s complicated

A woman brought forth an interesting question regarding the existence of strawberry juice, but the answer’s not easily gettable.

TikTok creator Alexis Peacock (@alexispeacocklol) put the question to the platform on Sunday, drawing more than 417,000 views in its first two days up.

She begins by observing, “OK, so explain to me how we have orange juice, grape juice, cranberry juice, lemonade, and no strawberry juice?”

She then gives a look that clearly shows, “What’s up with that?”

“Look,” she continues, “I feel like there should be strawberry juice.”

Then, she observes, “There’s fruit punch, but like, where’s strawberry?”

Her caption underscored this feeling, declaring, “Justice for strawberry juice.”

As for an answer to her query—well, there is, and there isn’t, strawberry juice. Minute Maid sells Aguas Frescas-branded strawberry juice, but strawberry juice is actually the fourth ingredient in the product, behind pure filtered water, high fructose corn syrup, and apple juice from concentrate.

You can get 100 percent strawberry juice from several companies, including Pomona Organic, but be prepared to pay: Its site offers a 12-pack of 8.4-ounce bottles for $30.

There are also online articles for how to make your own, including one from Alpha Foodie, which involves an immersion blender and, if you don’t want it pulpy, a nut milk bag for straining.

But as a Science Direct article noted, strawberry juice is naturally susceptible to browning.

And one Redditor offered additional notes on the r/NoStupidQuestions forum, answering the question, “Why isn’t strawberry juice a thing?” That person remarked, “Certain fruits do not juice well. They do not contain much water, and the pomace is a HUGE pain in the a** the filter out. Plus there’s nothing to do with the byproducts.”

That person continued, “I’ve juiced strawberries at home, and I’ve worked in the juice industry. For strawberries, they’re not the worst, but they’re certainly not great when compared to others like the citrus family. You can press an entire carton and get maybe an ounce of juice.”

Commenters on Peacocks’s video chimed in, with a number of them asserting that strawberry juice exists.

One noted, “You’re in luck. there is strawberry juice. not sure why you think there isn’t.”

Someone responded, “Because there’s not easily available strawberry juice in stores, that’s clearly what she’s referring to.”

Another commenter offered, “There is strawberry juice, but typically they put it in smoothies as a whole product, because the water content just isn’t enough.”

Someone else responded on a gut level, saying, “I felt this in my soul. Give me the damn strawberry juice.”

