“I wish they had an option for male or female shopper”: Woman orders 1 bundle of asparagus on Instacart. Her shopper drops off 11 bundles

An Instacart customer got more than she bargained for—literally—when her grocery order came with a surprise: ten extra bundles of asparagus.

Featured Video

Katrina Wischusen (@katrinawischusen) shared on TikTok that she had only ordered one bundle of asparagus from an unnamed grocery store. At first glance, she thought her shopper had simply added one extra by mistake. But upon closer inspection, Wischusen realized she’d been given 11 full bundles.

“Thanks so much for the extra,” she quipped in her post, before adding, “Anyone want some asparagus?”

Her clip has amassed more than 261,900 views.

Advertisement

Did Instacart take any action?

In a follow-up video, Wischusen detailed her order further. She said she had requested just 1.2 pounds of asparagus—but what she received was a mountain of greens. She even brought out a scale to prove it.

“We’re gonna weigh it and see how much the 11 weigh,” she said, noting that while the scale wasn’t food-grade, it still offered a rough estimate. The total: a whopping 11 pounds. To drive the point home, she scribbled on a sheet of paper, “TOO MUCH ASPARAGUS.”

Wischusen filed a complaint with Instacart, though it’s still unclear whether the company has responded, refunded her, or clarified whether she was charged for all 11 bundles or just the one she intended to buy.

Advertisement

What to do if your shopper messes up

If you find yourself in a similar situation, Instacart generally offers refunds or credits for missing or incorrect items, especially if you were charged in error. Customers have up to four days after delivery to file a report through the app or website, though you can also reach out to Instacart support directly for help.

Wischusen isn’t alone. On the r/Instacart subreddit, another user shared that they had ordered $26 worth of lobster for a special occasion but were charged for $59 worth. In that case, the user said Instacart issued a prompt refund.

But if you weren’t charged for the extra items, there’s not much Instacart will do. One customer said they ordered two boxes of ice cream but received four. Since they weren’t billed for the extras, other commenters told them to enjoy the free dessert or pass it along.

Advertisement

“If you didn’t get charged for them, there’s nothing to do,” one commenter said. “Who knows what the shopper was doing. Maybe a BOGO special in store. If you got charged, request credit.”

Wischusen’s video quickly gained traction, and viewers were baffled that a shopper could confuse one bundle of asparagus with eleven.

Advertisement

“This is absurd,” one person wrote.

“As an Instacart shopper,” another added, “this is nuts.”

“I wanna understand what their process was bc what,” a third said.

Though Wischusen didn’t share who her shopper was, many assumed the culprit was male, citing a common stereotype that men are more prone to grocery store blunders.

Advertisement

“The person who has to process Instacart wrong item claims has to be the most ‘done with men’ person on Earth,” one commenter joked.

“I wish they had an option for male or female shopper,” another added.

“Let me guess,” a third wrote, “a man.”

Wischusen didn’t directly confirm or deny the theory, but she did “like” the last comment—perhaps a subtle nod to its accuracy.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Wischusen via TikTok comment and to Instacart through email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.