“Trader Joe’s employee here!”: Shopper goes through June Shine canned margarita box to pick out flavors she wants at Trader Joe’s. Is that allowed?

Rumor has it Trader Joe’s customers can mix and match canned boozy beverages to create their own 6-packs. However, not everyone is convinced this is a standard policy. TikToker and TJ’s shopper Sam Alexandria (@samalexandria) sparked a viral debate on the practice.

Featured Video

Alexandria uploaded a clip of herself digging through a case of ready-made June Shine margarita cans whilst discussing this Trader Joe’s shopping perk. Her video accrued over 2.4 million views and clocked hundreds of comments.

In the clip, she removed several cans of Tequila Margarita June Shine drinks from an 8-count box. She goes on to explain that she is a big fan of the retailer’s policy on mixing and matching drinks.

“One of the many reasons I love Trader Joe’s,” a text overlay in the video reads.

Advertisement

Next, Alexandria narrates her adoration for the store’s ability to let folks craft their own assortments. She says that even if you just wanted a single can of a beverage, there’s no need to buy the whole box. You can take as little or as many as you’d like.

“This is probably one of my favorite parts of Trader Joe’s…being able to grab what you want out of a six-pack. Or a 12-pack, 16-pack, whatever the case may be,” she explains. “‘Cause the Tropical ones are good, but I don’t want the whole box though.”

Following this, she takes one of the tequila margarita beverages and places it in her cart.

Beside it is another flavor that Alexandria says she’s a fan of. “I got the mango ones too,” she says, showing it off to the camera before her video comes to a close.

Advertisement

“Trader Joe’s employee here!”

Throngs of people who saw Alexandria’s video didn’t seem to believe that this was a real policy, however. It didn’t take long for her video to feature a long line of sarcastic comments.

“Trader Joe’s employee here! Yes totally okay. Next time open the cash register and take what you need!” one joked.

Another replied, “Omg so good to know! Next time I’ll just grab however many chicken nuggets I need because I don’t need the whole bag.”

Advertisement

Someone else said that their own attempt at grabbing separate drinks put them in a world of hurt. “So I did this and Joe took me to the back room and traded me to a trafficker for a full box,” they joked.

“Hey so just tried this and they beat me tf up,” this TikToker echoed.

One person even joked that Trader Joe’s employees are totally fine with customers stealing. “Trader Joe’s employee here – next time just walk out with all your items that way you can try before you buy,” they said.

Another TikTok commenter used Alexandria’s video as the basis for a Sausage Party sequel. “The is is actually very dangerous,” they wrote. “Because then the left over cans feel alienated. And start a rebellion leading to them being cast down to the basement. Where they collect and torture other evil cans.”

Advertisement

Mix-and-match box debate

It seems like Alexandria isn’t the only person who is clawing open boxes to select her favorite drinks. One Reddit user posted to the site’s r/NoStupidQuestions sub asking if such a policy exists at the popular retail chain.

They asked if shoppers are allowed to split up the beverages like divorced parents figuring out their kids’ weekend plans. After noticing several boxes ripped open with many missing single cans, they asked other users on the application if they could engage in the same practice at Trader Joe’s.

“I was wondering if I could mix and match to make myself a sort of beer sampler pack…Or…could I take out 2 beers and just buy a 4 pack at a reduced price?” the Redditor asked.

Advertisement

Many responded that this wasn’t exactly the case. One person said that there are stores that let people craft their own 6 packs of individual bottles. However, ripping up cardboard 6-packs already put on the floor isn’t kosher.

“No. Unless the store allows you to purchase individual bottles but they wouldn’t begin as a six pack,” they said.

Another user said some Trader Joe’s locations offer caddy options for consumers with a selection of individual cans. “Depends on the store,” they wrote. “If Trader Joe’s has open 6 pack caddies, you can typically build a 6 pack for $10-12. Just ask an employee next time you’re in there. Walmart and gas stations typically don’t allow it – the SKU on the beer can rings up as a 6 pack.”

Advertisement

Build your own 6-pack

Other Trader Joe’s shoppers said that they’ve personally enjoyed the create-your-own-6-pack option in their stores. Like this other Reddit user in a separate post, who was surprised to see that the store they frequented offers this to patrons.

They did have some questions about pricing, however. One commenter said that if the store allows this alcoholic selective freedom, the 6-pack caddies should have standardized pricing. The cost, unsurprisingly, scales up with the addition of more beers in a 12-pack, for instance.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Trader Joe’s via email and Sam Alexandria via Instagram DM for further comment.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.