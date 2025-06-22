“A great way to reduce, reuse, and recycle”: Woman shows how to regrow lettuce. It will save you time and money at the grocery store

You’re probably not getting the most out of your groceries if you toss out the base of your romaine lettuce after chopping it up. That’s because romaine lettuce is one of the many vegetables that can be regrown from its scraps.

TikToker Lawren Bagley (@lawrenbagley) shared how in an educational TikTok that’s been viewed over 1.5 million times. Her TikTok might just save you money and time at the grocery store.

“Friendly reminder that when you cut off the bottom of a romaine head and plant it, they turn into this,” she says. In her video, she chops the stems or bases off of three romaine lettuce heads.

She then shows off her multi-pot planter, which contains several lettuce heads growing out of it at various stages. “Every single one of these is from the bottom of a romaine head and a great way to reduce, reuse, and recycle,” she continues.

Alternative method

Some viewers shared that they’ve had little luck with regrowing lettuce this way.

“I have tried several. It doesn’t work fir me. They never make it:(” one shared.

“Mine turn into tall stems with small leaves lol,” another said.

Others complained of “bitter” lettuce.

The blog Getty Stewart shared an alternative way to regrow lettuce after also striking out with the potting method. Though, through this method, the blog notes, you will only be able to regrow enough leaves for something like a sandwich—not a full head of lettuce.

This tactic doesn’t involve pots or dirt but things more people should have access to—a good old-fashioned bowl of water and a windowsill.

To regrow lettuce right from your windowsill, Getty Stewart recommends leaving behind at least a 1-inch base when you cut into the head’s leaves. The second step is to place the stem in a dish that’s filled up about half an inch with water. Place that on a windowsill, changing out the water every one to two days.

The blog says the entire regrowing process should take a maximum of 10 to 12 days. It warns that you shouldn’t eat it past this point, as it will become bitter if you leave it to grow for any longer.

What other vegetables can you regrow?

Other vegetables that can be regrown from their scraps were often mentioned by viewers of Bagley’s video. “Same with green onions!!!” the top comment excitedly mentions.

“I’ve had my garden of green onions for many years because of this approach,” another said.

“I do that with celery,” a third shared.

Some other vegetables that can be regrown through similar methods include bok choy, carrots, beets, and onions.

